Castration resistant prostate cancer treatment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.01% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global castration-resistant prostate cancer treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% during the period 2017-2021.

Global castration resistant prostate cancer treatment Market

Description

Prostate cancer is also known as carcinoma of the prostate is cancer of the prostate gland that affects only the male population. It is a slow progressive disease. CRPC is an inveterate stage of prostate cancer, in which almost 90% of individuals develop metastases, specifically in the skeleton. The major therapies involved in the treatment of CRPC are hormonal therapy and chemotherapy.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global castration resistant prostate cancer treatment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of branded, generic, and off-label drugs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Astellas Pharma

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sanofi

• Valeant

Other prominent vendors

• Active Biotech

• Advaxis

• ANI Pharmaceuticals

• Athenex

• Bavarian Nordic

• Bayer

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• CureVac

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Innocrin Pharmaceutical

• Merck

• Myovant Sciences

• Northwest Biotherapeutics

• OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals

• Oncolytics Biotech

• Orion

• Sotio

• Madrigal Pharmaceuticals)

• Takeda Pharmaceutical

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Market driver

• Physician’s preference toward hormonal therapy

Market challenge

• High cost of treatment

Market trend

• Increasing consolidation in cancer treatment market

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• CRPC

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Pipeline landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by therapy

• Hormonal therapy

• Chemotherapy

• Others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• CRPC treatment market in Americas

• CRPC treatment market in EMEA

• CRPC market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increasing consolidation in cancer treatment market

• Emergence of targeted therapies and immunotherapies

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Astellas Pharma

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sanofi

• Valeant

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

