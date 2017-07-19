Castration resistant prostate cancer treatment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.01% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global castration-resistant prostate cancer treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% during the period 2017-2021.
Global castration resistant prostate cancer treatment Market
Description
Prostate cancer is also known as carcinoma of the prostate is cancer of the prostate gland that affects only the male population. It is a slow progressive disease. CRPC is an inveterate stage of prostate cancer, in which almost 90% of individuals develop metastases, specifically in the skeleton. The major therapies involved in the treatment of CRPC are hormonal therapy and chemotherapy.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global castration resistant prostate cancer treatment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales of branded, generic, and off-label drugs.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Astellas Pharma
• Johnson & Johnson
• Sanofi
• Valeant
Other prominent vendors
• Active Biotech
• Advaxis
• ANI Pharmaceuticals
• Athenex
• Bavarian Nordic
• Bayer
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• CureVac
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Innocrin Pharmaceutical
• Merck
• Myovant Sciences
• Northwest Biotherapeutics
• OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals
• Oncolytics Biotech
• Orion
• Sotio
• Madrigal Pharmaceuticals)
• Takeda Pharmaceutical
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Market driver
• Physician’s preference toward hormonal therapy
Market challenge
• High cost of treatment
Market trend
• Increasing consolidation in cancer treatment market
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• CRPC
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Pipeline landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by therapy
• Hormonal therapy
• Chemotherapy
• Others
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• CRPC treatment market in Americas
• CRPC treatment market in EMEA
• CRPC market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Increasing consolidation in cancer treatment market
• Emergence of targeted therapies and immunotherapies
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Astellas Pharma
• Johnson & Johnson
• Sanofi
• Valeant
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
