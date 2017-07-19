Travel Insurance Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Travel Insurance Market
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Travel Insurance Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.
PUNE, INDIA , July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Travel Insurance Market
This report studies the global Travel Insurance market, analyzes and researches the Travel Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Allianz
Munich Re Group
AIG
Assicurazioni Generali
Prudential
ACE&Chubb
Manulife
UnitedHealthcare Global
Mapfre
AXA
Tokio Marine Holdings
China Pacific insurance
Hanse Merkur
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
People's insurance company of China
China Life
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1051675-global-travel-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Travel Insurance can be split into
Medical Expense
Trip Cancellation
Trip Delay
Property Damage
Other
Market segment by Application, Travel Insurance can be split into
Domestic Travel
Outbound Travel
Buy Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1051675
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Travel Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Travel Insurance
1.1 Travel Insurance Market Overview
1.1.1 Travel Insurance Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Travel Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Travel Insurance Market by Type
1.3.1 Medical Expense
1.3.2 Trip Cancellation
1.3.3 Trip Delay
1.3.4 Property Damage
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Travel Insurance Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Domestic Travel
1.4.2 Outbound Travel
2 Global Travel Insurance Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Travel Insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Allianz
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Munich Re Group
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 AIG
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Assicurazioni Generali
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Prudential
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 ACE&Chubb
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Manulife
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 UnitedHealthcare Global
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Mapfre
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 AXA
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Tokio Marine Holdings
3.12 China Pacific insurance
3.13 Hanse Merkur
3.14 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
3.15 People's insurance company of China
3.16 China Life
3.17 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Continued…….
For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check :
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences
For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check :
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here