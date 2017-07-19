Travel Insurance Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Travel Insurance Market

PUNE, INDIA , July 19, 2017

This report studies the global Travel Insurance market, analyzes and researches the Travel Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Allianz

Munich Re Group

AIG

Assicurazioni Generali

Prudential

ACE&Chubb

Manulife

UnitedHealthcare Global

Mapfre

AXA

Tokio Marine Holdings

China Pacific insurance

Hanse Merkur

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

People's insurance company of China

China Life

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Travel Insurance can be split into

Medical Expense

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damage

Other

Market segment by Application, Travel Insurance can be split into

Domestic Travel

Outbound Travel

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Travel Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Travel Insurance

1.1 Travel Insurance Market Overview

1.1.1 Travel Insurance Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Travel Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Travel Insurance Market by Type

1.3.1 Medical Expense

1.3.2 Trip Cancellation

1.3.3 Trip Delay

1.3.4 Property Damage

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Travel Insurance Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Domestic Travel

1.4.2 Outbound Travel

2 Global Travel Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Travel Insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Allianz

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Munich Re Group

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 AIG

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Assicurazioni Generali

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Prudential

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 ACE&Chubb

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Manulife

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 UnitedHealthcare Global

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Mapfre

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 AXA

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Tokio Marine Holdings

3.12 China Pacific insurance

3.13 Hanse Merkur

3.14 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

3.15 People's insurance company of China

3.16 China Life

3.17 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Continued…….

