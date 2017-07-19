Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Travel Insurance Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Travel Insurance Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Travel Insurance Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.

Global Travel Insurance Market

This report studies the global Travel Insurance market, analyzes and researches the Travel Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Allianz 
Munich Re Group 
AIG 
Assicurazioni Generali 
Prudential 
ACE&Chubb 
Manulife 
UnitedHealthcare Global 
Mapfre 
AXA 
Tokio Marine Holdings 
China Pacific insurance 
Hanse Merkur 
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 
People's insurance company of China 
China Life 
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Travel Insurance can be split into 
Medical Expense 
Trip Cancellation 
Trip Delay 
Property Damage 
Other

Market segment by Application, Travel Insurance can be split into 
Domestic Travel 
Outbound Travel

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Travel Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Travel Insurance 
1.1 Travel Insurance Market Overview 
1.1.1 Travel Insurance Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Travel Insurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Travel Insurance Market by Type 
1.3.1 Medical Expense 
1.3.2 Trip Cancellation 
1.3.3 Trip Delay 
1.3.4 Property Damage 
1.3.5 Other 
1.4 Travel Insurance Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Domestic Travel 
1.4.2 Outbound Travel

2 Global Travel Insurance Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Travel Insurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Allianz 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Munich Re Group 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 AIG 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Assicurazioni Generali 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Prudential 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 ACE&Chubb 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Manulife 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 UnitedHealthcare Global 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Mapfre 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 AXA 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Travel Insurance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Tokio Marine Holdings 
3.12 China Pacific insurance 
3.13 Hanse Merkur 
3.14 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 
3.15 People's insurance company of China 
3.16 China Life 
3.17 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Continued…….

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



