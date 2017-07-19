Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Permethrin Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022”.

Permethrin Market 2017

Executive Summary

Permethrin is an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower. Permethrin is used in a number of ways to control insects.

Products containing permethrin may be used in Public Hygiene mosquito control programs. They may be used on food and feed crops, on ornamental lawns, on livestock and pets, in structures and buildings, and on clothing. Permethrin may also be used in places where food is handled, such as restaurants. Permethrin was first registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) in 1979, and was re-registered in 2006."

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Permethrin in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sumitomo Chemical

Yangnong Chemical

Bayer

Heranba

Tagros

Meghmani

Crop Life Science Limited

Aestar

Gharda

Guangdong Liwei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Agriculture Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Public Hygiene

Other



Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Permethrin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Agriculture Grade

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Agriculture

1.3.2 Public Hygiene

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sumitomo Chemical

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Permethrin Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Sumitomo Chemical Permethrin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Yangnong Chemical

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Permethrin Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Yangnong Chemical Permethrin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Bayer

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Permethrin Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Bayer Permethrin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Heranba

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Permethrin Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Heranba Permethrin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Tagros

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Permethrin Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Tagros Permethrin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Meghmani

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Permethrin Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

..…..Continued

