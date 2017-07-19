Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Paper and Pulp 2017 Global Market - Risk, Opportunities, Dynamics, Driving Force - Analysis to 2022

Paper and Pulp Market 2017

Executive Summary
Paper pulp is a lignocellulosic fibrous material prepared by chemically or mechanically separating cellulose fibres from wood, fibre crops or waste paper. The wood fiber sources required for pulping are, 45% sawmill residue, 21% logs and chips, and 34% recycled paper. Pulp is one of the most abundant raw materials worldwide.

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Paper and Pulp in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.


Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Stora Enso (FI)
Fibria (BR)
RGE (SG)
Sappi (ZA)
UMP (FI)
ARAUCO (CL)
CMPC (CL)
APP (SG)
Metsa Fibre (FI)
Suzano (BR)
IP (US)
Resolute (CA)
Ilim (RU)
S?dra Cell (SE)
Domtar (US)
Nippon Paper (JP)
Mercer (CA)
Eldorado (BR)
Cenibra (BR)
Oji Paper (JP)
Ence (ES)
Canfor (CA)
West Fraser (CA)
SCA (SE)
Chenming (CN)
Sun Paper (CN)
Yueyang (CN)
Yongfeng (CN)
Huatai (CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)
Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)
High Yield Pulp (HYP)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Printing and Writing Paper
Tissue Paper
Other


Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Paper and Pulp Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)
1.2.2 Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)
1.2.3 High Yield Pulp (HYP)
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Printing and Writing Paper
1.3.2 Tissue Paper
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Stora Enso (FI)
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Paper and Pulp Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Stora Enso (FI) Paper and Pulp Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Fibria (BR)
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Paper and Pulp Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Fibria (BR) Paper and Pulp Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 RGE (SG)
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Paper and Pulp Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 RGE (SG) Paper and Pulp Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Sappi (ZA)
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Paper and Pulp Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Sappi (ZA) Paper and Pulp Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 UMP (FI)
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Paper and Pulp Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

