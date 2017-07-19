Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Paper and Pulp 2017 Global Market - Risk, Opportunities, Dynamics, Driving Force - Analysis to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Paper and Pulp Market 2017

Executive Summary

Paper pulp is a lignocellulosic fibrous material prepared by chemically or mechanically separating cellulose fibres from wood, fibre crops or waste paper. The wood fiber sources required for pulping are, 45% sawmill residue, 21% logs and chips, and 34% recycled paper. Pulp is one of the most abundant raw materials worldwide.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Paper and Pulp in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584521-global-paper-and-pulp-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stora Enso (FI)

Fibria (BR)

RGE (SG)

Sappi (ZA)

UMP (FI)

ARAUCO (CL)

CMPC (CL)

APP (SG)

Metsa Fibre (FI)

Suzano (BR)

IP (US)

Resolute (CA)

Ilim (RU)

S?dra Cell (SE)

Domtar (US)

Nippon Paper (JP)

Mercer (CA)

Eldorado (BR)

Cenibra (BR)

Oji Paper (JP)

Ence (ES)

Canfor (CA)

West Fraser (CA)

SCA (SE)

Chenming (CN)

Sun Paper (CN)

Yueyang (CN)

Yongfeng (CN)

Huatai (CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

High Yield Pulp (HYP)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Other



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584521-global-paper-and-pulp-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application



Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Paper and Pulp Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

1.2.2 Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

1.2.3 High Yield Pulp (HYP)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Printing and Writing Paper

1.3.2 Tissue Paper

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stora Enso (FI)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Paper and Pulp Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Stora Enso (FI) Paper and Pulp Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Fibria (BR)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Paper and Pulp Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Fibria (BR) Paper and Pulp Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 RGE (SG)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Paper and Pulp Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 RGE (SG) Paper and Pulp Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sappi (ZA)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Paper and Pulp Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Sappi (ZA) Paper and Pulp Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 UMP (FI)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Paper and Pulp Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars