Supermodel/Actress Front Montgomerys’ Featured Product Report Expands to DISH Network on 20 Networks Nationwide

KENMORE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DISH Network will air the Special Featured Product Report with Front Montgomery currently airing nationally on CNBC to 20 networks nationwide. The networks include CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox Business, Fox News, HLN, The Weather Channel, HGTV, Destination America, Hallmark Channel, Food Network, Travel Channel, WGN America, Cooking Channel, FXM, DiY, A&E, Ifc, and POP although some substitutions may occur.

The Special Featured Product Report is a series of product highlight spots hosted by Legendary Supermodel/Actress Front Montgomery that features products and companies that are setting contemporary trends and redefining industries.

Dish Network (often stylized as DISH Network) is an American direct-broadcast satellite service provider. The company provides satellite television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential customers in the United States. As of November 2016, the company provided services to 13.7 million television and 580,000 broadband subscribers

The report is currently airing on CNBC to approximately 60 million households on the Comcast, Time Warner, Charter Communications, and Brighthouse cable systems and is intended to expand to other providers as they become available.

Charter Communications, Time Warner, and Brighthouse offer service to an estimated 25 million households with significant coverage in 48 states.

Comcast Corporation is the largest cable TV company an America reaching upwards of 35 million households throughout the US.

Front Montgomery stated: “I am truly grateful that the Special Featured Product Report will be able to be seen by such a wide range of people over the DISH Network. There are so many fantastic products and companies that really deserve to be highlighted and we want to share them with as many people as possible.”

