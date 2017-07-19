Allbound Releases “Sales Coach” To Help Companies Automatically Guide Their Channel Partners Through Sales Cycles

New toolset instantly delivers sales playbooks and marketing content to channel partners based on deal registration and lead referral data

By serving up action-based content, the new Sales Coach feature will allow us to get even more out of our resources and selling tools.” — Avery West, Marketing Operations Manager at HOSTING

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allbound, the Next Generation Partner Portal Platform, today announced Sales Coach, a major product release to help companies more effectively guide their channel partners through sales cycles. Sales Coach provides Allbound customers with the ability to automate the delivery of sales playbooks and marketing content directly to their channel partners’ sales representatives based on data collected during the deal registration and lead referral process. Sales Coach furthers Allbound’s promise of helping businesses make it easier for their channel partners to close more deals, faster by making them a more natural extension of their sales, marketing and customer success teams.

“Channel leaders have long said that one of their biggest challenges is getting the right sales and marketing content to the right partners, at the right time,” said Allbound founder and CEO Scott Salkin. “With Sales Coach, we’re taking a huge step towards eliminating that problem by using real-time data, collected during the sales process, to automatically provide partner sales reps with content directly aligned to specifically to each of their opportunities. It’s the next best thing to having a seasoned sales manager with them wherever they go.”

Like all features available within the Allbound platform, Sales Coach is accessible via any browser, on any device, and is completely mobile-responsive, ensuring that field reps have the same level of access, flexibility, and strategic guidance as their inside sales colleagues.

“By serving up action-based content, the new Sales Coach feature will allow us to get even more out of our resources and selling tools,” said Avery West, Marketing Operations Manager at HOSTING. “We expect that Sales Coach will help us streamline and accelerate our partners’ selling experience.”

“Our customers are already using Sales Coach to guide their partners through product demonstration techniques, competitive analysis and strategies, and solution-selling frameworks that even recommend complementary offerings to support customer needs,” says Salkin. “It’s the answer for helping corporate marketers maximize the value of the marketing content and sales tools they create by automatically getting them into the hands of their channel partners exactly where and when they need them.”

Sales Coach is included in Allbound’s “Collaborate” package and works in conjunction with deal registration that can be integrated with any API-driven CRM such as Salesforce.com, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite and HubSpot. For more information and to view pricing, visit allbound.com/pricing.



About Allbound

Allbound’s next generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business’s ability to recruit, onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. The innovative software enables collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com.