Australian Actor Artin John to star in upcoming Death Note Netflix blockbuster.

One of Australia's hottest new acting exports Artin John is set to star in Death Note, and prepares for two major upcoming lead roles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just over a month left till Netflix releases it's highly anticipated Death Note US Adaptation to millions of viewers around the world; it's been confirmed that one of Australia's youngest most respected character actors Artin John, will be seen in the critical role of Anthony Skomal. Details of the role have been kept under wraps till now because of secrecy, John stating "while we can't reveal too much, the role certainly holds gravitas and is key to the Death Note Story". An inside source has confirmed that the studio didn't have the easiest time casting this role, "the studio required an extremely unique actor with a chameleon-like ability, and a heavy set of acting chops, to pull off the part successfully; which is why they ended up offering the part to John". There has been much speculation regarding the Manga adaptation, with John adding "I know there is a lot of hype, but I really think the fans will love what we have; and you can't go wrong with Willem Dafoe as Ryuk". Netflix has over 60 million subscribers from over 40 counties, so the release of Death Note, will be on of the largest cinematic releases of all time; John's involvement playing a key part in this.

John joins the Death Note action, starring alongside Hollywood A-List talent, Nat Wolff (The Fault in our stars), Keith Stanfield (Get Out), Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man, Finding Nemo, Platoon); the film is directed by Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs Kong, Blair Witch), and is set to be released on August 25th. John states "this was one of the coolest experiences I've ever had on set, my character Skomal was a real thrill, and our second unit team led by Jason Eisener (Hobo with a Shotgun) was incredible. Jason really let us play".

One of Australia's highest regarded newspapers The Sunday Morning Herald, once called the 22 year old Bondi Sydney boy, "one of Australias most in demand, underrated actors", now aged 24, John has become one of Down Under's top thespian exports. Those in the industry who have worked with John have likened him to a young Pacino, De Niro, and Hoffman, with all the makings of a great character actor. John has accomplished notable success rather early in his career, having landed prominent roles on shows such as The X Files; where his critically acclaimed masterful portrayal of the lead role Shiraz, carried the episode Babylon, in front of a worldwide audience of tens of millions, a grand achievement in itself. The X Files Creator Chris Carter, and co-producer Gabe Rotter, were very pleased with John's performance, and the expert manner in which he handled such a delicate subject-matter; his work responsible for Babylon's critical and commercial success. John has also starred in shows such as iZombie, where he played Patrick Edward. iZombie director Michael Fields (Law & Order SVU) calling John "a very natural and subtle actor", encouraging members of CW's hit zombie dramedy crew to "keep their eye on this rising star". Fans will also recognize John from his comical genius on CW's Emily Owens M.D. as Intern Dr. Brian Matson, opposite Mamie Gummer. John was the youngest actor on the show to play a doctor at age 19; a Hollywood record, and mega distinguished achievement.

John is currently prepping for his lead roles on upcoming major motion pictures "Eleven Days of Hell", and "Druuna: Morbus Gravis", both directed by Hollywood VFX veteran, Marco Checa Garcia (Emmy win Game of Thrones, Oscar Nomination Iron Man 3, District 9, Captain America, Life of Pi), who is flying the flag for highly esteemed production company 2br02b productions. 2br02b productions is best known for the multi-award winning movie "to be or or naught to be", based on the famous short story by the great Kurt Vonnegut; which has been given the nod for an Oscar Nomination for Best Live Action Short at the 2018 Academy Awards, after having screened at two Academy Award Qualifying Festivals. To be or naught to be stars William B. Davis (The X Files Smoking Man, Artin John, Melissa Roxburgh (Star Trek Beyond, Valor) and Mackenzie Grey (Legion FX, Man of Steal). To be or Naught To Be was sound designed by BAFTA winning sound designer Martin Cantwell (Casino Royale, Kingsman Secret Service, Harry Potter). 2BR02B has turned into one of Hollywoods newest most esteemed companies.

Eleven Days,will be an epic bio-pic, based on the best selling autobiography by Yvonne Bornstein. It tells the story of the historic rescue of a husband and wife by the KGB and The FBI, marking the first time that the Russians and Americans were forced to partner up since the second world war. Bornstein is set to produce the project, which will ensure the success of the book be transferred to the movie. Checa Garcia explains "Eleven Days Of Hell is going to be one of the top films of the decade".

Druuna: Morbus Gravis, is set to be a great dystopian sci-fi cinematic experience, based on the famous Italian comics by mastermind author and artist Paolo Eleuteri Serpieri. Just like his "Eleven Days" project, Checa Garcia will be consulting with the original author throughout production, to ensure the success of the comics be conveyable to his movie. Director Checa Garcia calls the story "dark, intense, amazing", and goes on to praise John "there is a reason why I choose to work with this amazing actor time and time again; his talent and skill are a powerful force to be reckoned with". The synopsis is of a young girl who struggles to survive in a post-apocalyptic city where a terrible disease is threatening to annihilate all human beings. John is set to star in both of these features alongside Hollywood A-List talent.

John is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment (Los Angeles) and McMahon Management (Melbourne Australia).

