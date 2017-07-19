Distinctive Schools, High Performing Charter School Network, Announces Opening of K-8 Charter School in Detroit-area
“Distinctive Schools has a track record in providing high-quality education that accelerates achievement, performance, and college-preparedness of the students it serves,” said Distinctive Schools President and COO Scott Frauenheim. “We’re enthusiastic to be part of the Detroit-area community and making a positive impact in the lives of our students, families and community. Our staff includes a diverse group of innovative leaders from across Detroit, and Harper Woods, who are ready to take on the challenge of opening our new K-8 school.”
Included in the staff is Cassie Williams, a distinguished leader in education. Distinctive Schools appointed Ms. Williams as the School Principal to the new Distinctive College Prep - Harper Woods campus. Ms. Williams will oversee planning and preparation at the school to ensure it is ready to provide a high-quality education to its students from the first day of school.
“It is an honor to be named the principal of Distinctive College Prep - Harper Woods. My mission will be to ensure that our students receive the very best learning opportunities, and I am excited about the positive impact our personalized learning model will have in our students' lives and the Metro-Detroit Community, “ said Ms. Williams. “I look forward to be able to serve this community, which I call home, its amazing students and dedicated families."
Ms. Williams is a Detroit-area native and has over a decade of rich experiences as an educator, that started with working as a High School English teacher in her beloved hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Ms. Williams is also an alumnus of Education Pioneers, The New Leaders Aspiring Principals Program, and the Surge Institute. She holds a Master’s degree in Reading Education from Wayne State University and Master’s degree in Education Leadership from National Louis University. She received her Bachelor of Science in Secondary English Education from Wayne State University.
“I know Cassie Williams will be an exceptional school principal,” said Mr. Frauenheim. “She has served in a variety of leadership roles, as well as possesses the integrity and character to successfully carry-on the Distinctive Schools’ tradition of consistent improvement in the area of student achievement and growth.”
“As a Detroit-area native, I understand the need for the local community to have access to a high-quality school that will prepare our students for a bright future,” said Ms. Williams. “I look forward to engaging with the community and families during the Open House days, as well as throughout the 2017-18 school year.”
In conjunction with the appointment of Ms. Williams as principal, Distinctive College Prep - Harper Woods has announced Open School Hours for families to get to know Ms. Williams, tour its personalized learning classroom, and enroll children in grades K-3. Open School Hours are scheduled from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday, at 19360 Harper Ave, Harper Woods, MI 48225. The school will also host extended Open School Hours on Tuesday’s through August 15, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 6:00pm.
Distinctive Schools is 501(c) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from traditionally underserved backgrounds. Distinctive Schools’ mission is to serve children and families in urban communities. It provides intensive supports that accelerate achievement, performance, and college-preparedness.
