Alpaca partners with Jibun Bank to provide FX forecast AI
Alpaca partners with Jibun Bank to provide FX forecast AI to foreign currency deposit customersSAN MATEO, CA, USA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpaca, a Silicon Valley based Fintech AI startup, jointly announced the unique tool of “Foreign Currency Forecast AI” with Jibun Bank Corporation (“Jibun Bank”). Jibun Bank’s customers are now able to benefit from the performance of Alpaca’s Big Data and Machine Learning technologies on Jibun bank’s mobile application.
In August 2016, Alpaca participated in The Fintech Accelerator Program hosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (“MUFG”) and awarded the runner-up.
Alpaca now has various ongoing projects with MUFG that take full advantage of Alpaca’s Big Data Analysis and Deep Learning technologies.
“Foreign Currency Forecast AI” fully leverages Alpaca’s two core technologies:
1) “MarketStore,” the fully integrated time-series database that is comprehensively optimized for the time-series data in the capital market.
2) AI Technology, Alpaca’s proprietary Machine Learning technologies, which is customized for the foreign currency.
This tool makes it possible to forecast the price range and probability for each currency pair for periods of 1 hour, 1 business day, or 5 business days.
About Alpaca
Alpaca is a San Mateo based Fintech startup that uses AI and deep learning to create new trading technology. It was founded by the industry veterans in Database, AI, and financial trading. In March of 2016, Alpaca released a trade automation SaaS “AlpacaAlgo” to provide everyone the opportunity to automate their own trade ideas using AI and deep learning technology. For more information, visit http://www.alpaca.ai.
About Jibun Bank
Jibun Bank Corporation is a joint-venture direct bank between a leading Japanese telecom company, KDDI Corporation, and a leading Japanese commercial bank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. Since its launch in June 2008, Jibun Bank has striven to become a financial institution with top customer satisfaction through mobile - a "personal bank for each individual customer" - providing high-quality financial services that are both convenient and secure. Jibun Bank's popularity has grown rapidly and by March 2017, the bank acquired more than 2,420,000 customers.
