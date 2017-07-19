Celebrate a week of love, peace and healing through Cinema.
The 2017 Love International Film Festival (LIFF) supports the Lotus Light Children's Charity July 18th - 22nd in Beverly Hills, California.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Hills California, 2017 Love International Film Festival (LIFF) will promote a week of love, peace and healing through the art of cinema from July 18th - 22nd. Proceeds benefit the Lotus Light Children's Charity (TLLCC).
International filmmakers sharing the fundamental message of Love will screen films from over 12 countries. Tickets are available at Eventbrite or the iconic Laemmle Music Hall 3 in Beverly Hills July 18th - 20th. Panel discussions with film industry leaders will take place on July 21st at The Flame Restaurant in Santa Monica.
A Gala Award Night, Red Carpet and Private After Party at the Saban Theatre will cap off the festival. Celebrity presenters include Claudia Wells, Danny Arroyo, Michael Montgomery and Mary Pat Gleason.
Ata Servati, a spiritual prize-winning poet/writer/actor/director and filmmaker, co-founded the festival to create a league of proactive, educated individuals empowered with resources necessary to reach out to impoverished children worldwide. Through the healing and self-expressive nature of Cinema, we hope to provide a positive outlook to solve problems through a peaceful loving alternative to war and violence.
