Config Consultants names Chris Armstrong Vice President of Professional Services & Customer Success
Config Consultants names Chris Armstrong, former Professional Services Leader-Cloud First Practice at Accenture, VP of Professional Services & Customer SuccessPLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Config Consultants announces Chris Armstrong as Vice President of Professional Services and Customer Success.
As VP Professional Services and Customer Success, Chris Armstrong is responsible for operations, quality delivery and achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Both Chris and the team he leads are focused on building trusted partnerships, understanding business value drivers, designing and delivering transformational solutions all to propel our customers’ businesses.
"Chris is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers exceptional results. His ability to build and motivate teams and operational acumen are amongst the many reasons we decided to bring him on-board. I have tremendous confidence that Chris will align our unique and transformational solutions with operational best practices to continue positioning Config Consultants as a leader in the industry."
– Vinay Kruttiventi, President and CEO, Config Consultants
Chris has over 20 years of experience in CX software product and professional services serving enterprise clients within the Oracle and Salesforce ecosystems. Prior to joining Config Consultants, he held leadership positions at Cloud Sherpas (acquired by Accenture), Apex IT, Oracle, and PeopleSoft. Chris holds a BA degree from UC Davis and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.
Config Consultants is a global consulting firm focused on making business better through enterprise wide transformations that result in modern sales organizations enabled by leading cloud software solutions. With solution centers in the United States and India, Config Consultants has international experience developing efficient solutions that create business value for Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 clients.
