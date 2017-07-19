Media Alert: Kenandy Customer Somma Foods to Participate in Salesforce Connected Leaders Accounting and ERP Webinar
What:
The webinar will focus on the employee benefits gained when companies move their legacy accounting and ERP solutions to the cloud. Participants will learn how the cloud eliminates the risks associated with outdated spreadsheets and manual data entry.
Salesforce has invited customers of several partners to present during the webinar, including Kenandy’s customer Somma Foods. Somma Foods will explain how the company used insight from Kenandy's traceability and serialization ERP solution to mitigate risk and grow. Customer panelists on the webinar will provide real world examples of the cost reductions, automations and productivity benefits experienced by moving their systems to the cloud.
Who:
Blaine Iler, Chief Operating Officer of Somma Foods, will present his company case study. @sommafoods
The panel format will include customer representatives from several Salesforce partner companies, which include Kenandy, Accounting Seed and FinancialForce. Somma Foods,CQ Infused Beverages and Windward Consulting Group are the customer companies presenting their case studies during the webinar.
When:
The free webinar starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Where:
Registration for the event can be found here.
For more information, contact pr@kenandy.
About Kenandy, Inc.
Kenandy's Cloud ERP on Salesforce empowers business innovation. Kenandy has redefined enterprise resource planning by allowing customers to map their ERP to their existing business processes. Kenandy is dedicated to giving companies the freedom to innovate products, services, operations and relationships with Cloud ERP that is flexible and ready for growth. Unlike traditional ERP systems, Kenandy provides an end-to-end Cloud ERP in 150 Business Ready Objects™, not thousands of tables. Now you can, with Kenandy. www.Kenandy.com
About SOMMA Foods:
SOMMA Foods is a diversified provider of premium-grade chicken, beef, dairy and finished food products for foodservice and retail end markets. SOMMA products are produced under a portfolio of brands including Chickentopia® no antibiotics ever, 100% vegetable fed chicken products and Merrywood Farms™ all natural, clean label beef, poultry and dairy products. These dynamic brands deliver unique, leading-edge food solutions and uncompromised quality with the health and satisfaction of the end consumer in mind. To learn more about SOMMA Foods, visit www.sommafoods.com.
