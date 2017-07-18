Cloudbakers Named Trusted Advisor for Google Hire
Google is teaming up with Cloudbakers to provide businesses a way to hire better and faster, with an excellent end user experience for candidates.
Google Hire gives businesses the opportunity to manage their hiring efforts through collaboration and messaging tools, such as Gmail, Calendar, and Sheets. Messages written to candidates are synced between Gmail and Hire, so recruiting team members can reach out from either platform while tracking communication with candidates from their own inbox. Shared Calendar visibility gives recruiters the chance to schedule interviewers and share important details like questions to focus on and the full interview schedule. Finally, once an interview is completed, recruiters can utilize Sheets to track and analyze the candidate pipeline.
With a large presence in the recruiting industry, Cloudbakers is beyond excited to extend yet another strategy for increased productivity to their current customers. Cloudbakers also sees Google Hire as an impactful tool for any organization who is regularly hiring for new positions. “Google is the answer for businesses that want to grow and scale, bottom line,“ says Mitch Greenwald, Founder of Cloudbakers, “Google’s offerings from G Suite to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) were built with scalable infrastructure in mind, and now Google Hire brings to life the ability to scale alongside the technology, with people.”
Caitlin Garcia, HR Manager responsible for talent acquisition at Cloudbakers sees its value from another perspective. "Google Hire brings the benefits of collaboration to our recruiting practices, making it a streamlined and personal process for everyone from the applicant to the hiring manager. Google Hire helps ensure our process stays true to our culture and our touch points with candidates remain genuine and authentic." In a world where business thrives on high-quality customer experience, Google Hire helps manage candidates in a way that their experience is nothing short of superb.
For more information on Google Hire, how to purchase, and best practices on integrating the tool into your cloud strategy, contact Cloudbakers.
