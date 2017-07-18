Bella Rose Jewelry Adorns Characters on Jane the Virgin and Bloodline with Feminine, Stylish Designs

Labradorite Tear Drop Earrings Gina Rodriguez Jane the Virgin

Wardrobe stylists for two of television's hottest programs have selected Bella Rose Jewelry when the scene calls for feminine, stylish designs.

Bella Rose Jewelry has been worn by Gina Rodriguez ("Jane") and Christina DeRosa (PTA mom "Astrid") on The CW's "Jane the Virgin"; by Katie Finneran (Belle) on Netflix's "Bloodline"; and during the filming of "Forever My Girl," starring Jessica Rothe and scheduled for release this fall. The pieces were presented to and selected by wardrobe stylists as part of a Stylist Gifting Program coordinated by California-based The Artisan Group®.

The Labradorite Tear Drop Earrings (retail $34.95) worn by Gina Rodriguez in Chapters 33 and 45 of "Jane the Virgin," (air dates 2/8/16 and 10/24/16, respectively) showcase pear-shaped, faceted Labradorite gemstones. "When these stones catch the light at different angles, you can see an array of blues, greens, grays, and yellow with hints of lavender," notes Heidi Vitchner, Bella Rose Jewelry founder/designer. "They're absolutely stunning."

Purple Jade Briolette Earrings (retail $34.95) were the perfect choice for "Jane the Virgin" PTA mom Christine DeRosa ("Astrid"), who wore them Chapter 55 (air date: 2/13/17). These pear-shaped, faceted gemstone dangles catch the light at every angle and sparkle at every turn. Gorgeous green peridot and pale yellow citrine stones enhance the beauty of the jade.

For "Bloodline" episodes 4, 7, and 10, actress Katie Finneran (“Belle”) wore Bella Rose's Labradorite & Gold Gemstone Necklace (retail $44.95). Three tear drop, wire-wrapped stones show off iridescent hues of teal, aqua, and lavender, with occasional glimpses of gray and yellow.

Four rose gold Stacked Rings ($44.95) were selected for use on the upcoming film "Forever My Girl," scheduled for release this fall. Stunning rose gold twisted together with Argentium sterling silver defines these delicate stacking rope rings. Beautiful on their own or worn together, they can also be paired with other rings.

Vitchner's designs have also been photographed on actress Stephanie Drapeau ("Ripped", "Day 5").

"It's an honor and a delight to work with The Artisan Group to gain exposure for my jewelry designs in Hollywood," remarked Vitchner. "I'm waiting to hear from other shows and can't wait to see what comes next." Vitchner designs a unique piece for every stylist opportunity she participates in, with the aim of presenting a fresh, new look suited to a particular character.

The Artisan Group's mission is promoting handcrafted, artisan-made products through its various celebrity gifting programs.

Bella Rose Jewelry is an artisan jewelry company, operated entirely by Vitchner, who does her own metalsmithing, soldering, etching and other bench work in-studio. Most pieces are one-of-a-kind, in keeping with her own preference for wearing unique and distinctive jewelry. She says, "I'm thrilled that everyone who wears my jewelry, knows they're getting a piece that’s specially made for them and worthy of their individual elegance and style."

In addition to being an accomplished jewelry designer, Heidi is an animal lover. Supporting a cause close to her heart, Heidi donates 10% of net proceeds to a local "no kill" animal shelter.

To learn more about Bella Rose Jewelry, contact Heidi Vitchner by email using the contact button to the right. To learn more about The Artisan Group, visit theartisangroup.org.

