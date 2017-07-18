Andrew Newman's Children's Book Tells The True Story Of A Leopard Who Was Once Called 'The Devil'

Colorado-based author Andrew Newman has a new and deeply inspiring children’s book, a story entitled How Diablo Became Spirit.

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boulder, Colorado-based author Andrew Newman has added a new and deeply inspiring children's book to his Conscious Bedtimes Stories Club, a story entitled How Diablo Became Spirit. Based on a true story, his bedtime tale for kids ages five through 12 tells of Spirit, the black leopard, from Spirit’s own point of view. The story is based on the actual experience of Spirit, a black leopard who was rescued from a European zoo where he had been abused, and of Anna Breytenbach, a South Africa-based animal communicator, who helped Spirit to change his name and his life, which also changed the lives of those who care for him today.

"It's important for children to know the story of Diablo/Spirit because all young people can hear the animals inside their hearts. Most grown-ups have forgotten how; the world needs young people to remember and to speak up for the animals. That is how our planet's adults will make better decisions for all Earth's creatures," noted Breytenbach, speaking of Newman's upcoming book about her experience with Spirit. Videos of Breytenbach's and Spirit's amazing interaction have already been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube.

Beautifully illustrated by Alexis Aronson, this new book is part of the Conscious Bedtime Story Club collection, and a significant resource for parents seeking conscious parenting tools. This book will help children recognize and appreciate all life forms, including animals, as the sentient beings that they are. How Diablo Became Spirit ends with Spirit’s Secret Steps for communicating with animals.

Anna Breytenbach is a professional animal communicator who received advanced training from the Assisi International Animal Institute in California, USA. She has been practicing and teaching animal communication around the globe for 15 years. She's also the subject of the documentary film, The Animal Communicator, which has also reached over 10 million viewers online. Breytenbach's goal is to raise awareness and advance the relationship between human and nonhuman animals, on both the personal and spiritual level. She guides workshop participants to develop their natural senses and deepen their connection with all species in an honoring manner. In her communication and conservation work, she is inspired by her role as a voice for animals and natural environments.

Award-winning children's author Andrew Newman is a graduate of the Barbara Brennan School of Healing; he has been actively involved in men's work through the Mankind Project since 2006. His additional portfolio of work includes publishing over 2500 donated poems as the PoemCatcher, volunteer coordination for Habitat for Humanity in South Africa and directing Edinburgh’s Festival of Spirituality and Peace. Newman's

Conscious Bedtime Story Club is a culmination of his training and experiences, and intended to bring parents and children into deeper connection and spiritual union with each other.

"Anna and I have been friends for many years," noted Newman. "We founded our friendship on our deep connection to nature, spirituality and healing. I attended several of her workshops and supported in some of her events. So it was a natural 'next-step' to bring forward the remarkable story of her work with Spirit." He added, "I loved the story of Spirit and felt it was worth the pilgrimage to meet this special leopard. I made a special trip to Jukani Animal Sanctuary in South Africa, where Spirit lives, to spend time there. It was a very natural progression for me to ask Anna if I could write Diablo/Spirit's story. We share a goal to raise a generation of children who are more respectful of their natural surroundings and feel that bring the tools of animal communication in reach is an important step."

Newman's The Conscious Bedtime Stories Club is a collection of stories with wise and lovable characters who teach core life values to your children. Each of the 12 Conscious Bedtime Story Club books invites its readers to engage in mindfulness practices, beginning with Snuggle Breathing, which helps parents and children alike to share an experience of relaxation, presence and connection to each other and to the story. Each story ends with reflective activities and exercises to help children assimilate the lessons the stories present.

Newman strongly believes the last 20 minutes of each day are precious; his books use this important time to help children and parents grow consciously together in mind, body and spirit. How Diablo Became Spirit is available for purchase at www.amazon.com and at www.consciousstories.com.

The Conscious Stories Club References:

www.consciousstories.com

http://www.facebook.com/ConsciousBedtimeStories/?ref=br_rs

Anna Breytenback References:

www.animalspirit.org

http://youtu.be/gvwHHMEDdT0 The Story of Anna and Spirit

http://www.facebook.com/anna.breytenbach.1