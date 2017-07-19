Beyond Security’s beSTORM® Software Security Testing Receives ISCI Control Systems Cybersecurity Certification

CUPETINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release

beSTORM® Software Security Testing Tool from Beyond Security Receives EDSA 2.0.0 and SSA 2.0.0 ISASecure® Control Systems Cybersecurity Certification

Cupertino, CA July 18, 2017, 2017 – Beyond Security, a leading provider for automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management, announced that its software security testing tool, beSTORM®, has been formally recognized by the ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI) for official use by certification bodies in the EDSA 2.0.0 and SSA 2.0.0 ISASecure® control systems cybersecurity certification schemes.

beSTORM® is a commercial, black box, intelligent fuzzer that performs comprehensive security analysis on any software. It finds security weaknesses during development or can be used to certify software security prior to deployment - without access to source code.

“The security of Industrial Control Systems is finally getting the attention it deserves. We are proud that beSTORM has been certified by the ISA Security Compliance Institute for the stress testing of ICS components under the Embedded Device Security Assurance (EDSA) 2.0.0 and the ISASecure System Security Assurance (SSA) 2.0.0 control systems certification programs” said Brian Pearce, Chief Operating Officer at Beyond Security.

Previously available only to governments and large corporations, beSTORM® has established a long and well documented history of identifying security issues in any software or networked equipment. Simple to use but powerful enough to have been deployed by many government certification centers, beSTORM® can replace dozens of hard to use or poorly supported and documented tools and provides a standard, reliable and repeatable security testing process that businesses of any size can incorporate into their software QA process.

"Beyond Security continues to update their products in support of the ISASecure CRT tool requirements," said Andre Ristaino, ISCI Managing Director. “We are pleased to congratulate Beyond Security on this recent achievement.”

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It’s testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, AVDS for network vulnerability management and beSTORM for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Or visit us at www.beyondsecurity.com and https://blogs.securiteam.com/