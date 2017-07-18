Super Women in Flash Host a Panel on Diversity and Leadership at the Flash Memory Summit

Join Intel, IBM, Data Direct Networks and Evaluator Group on Tuesday August 8th.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flash Memory Summit 2017 (FMS) is bringing together a team from Intel, IBM and DDN to promote and celebrate the success of Women in the technology industry. Top female and male executives will talk about gaining ground on diversity, its impact on companies and how to build leadership in diverse teams. Join FMS on August 8-10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and take part in an engaging panel discussion and social networking event with current business leaders and your peers. This session will take place on Tuesday, August 8, 3:45 – 5:00 PM and is complementary and open to all.

"The FMS event becomes a vehicle for gathering and socialization, along with Women Exec's sharing their experience," says Camberley Bates, Managing Director and Analyst for Evaluator Group. "The ultimate goal is to encourage more women to enter and succeed in our marketplace." The Women, Leadership and Flash session presents an excellent opportunity to network, enjoy food and libations, and then explore the Flash Memory Summit exhibit hall to discover the latest advances in memory technology.

The panel of very impressive executives include:

•Calline Sanchez, VP Enterprise Storage, IBM

•Bill Leszinske, VP of Strategic Planning, Marketing and Business Development in the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel

•Jessica Popp, GM IME Business Unit, DDN

•Carol Wilder, Director of Strategic Planning, Intel

•Panel Moderator: Camberley Bates, Managing Director Evaluator Group

Registration not required, but appreciated.

FMS features the latest technology trends, the most exciting products, and the broadest coverage of a rapidly expanding market. In 2016, FMS drew almost 6,000 registrants and over 100 exhibitors. The 2017 version already projects significant growth. The conference also features new marketing and market research tracks, and sessions sponsored by NVM Express, SNIA, JEDEC, SCSI Trade Association, SD Card Association, and the Fibre Channel Industry Association. Popular continuing features include a Chat with the Experts session, performance testing results, and a venture capital (VC) Forum.

About Flash Memory Summit

The Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.

About Evaluator Group

Evaluator Group Inc. is dedicated to helping IT professionals and vendors create and implement strategies that make the most of the value of their IT infrastructure and digital information. Evaluator Group services deliver in-depth, unbiased analysis on storage architectures, infrastructures and management for IT professionals. Since 1997 Evaluator Group has provided services for thousands of end users and vendor professionals through product and market evaluations, competitive analysis and education. www.evaluatorgroup.com Follow us on Twitter @evaluator_group.