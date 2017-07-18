Market Demand Prompts Design Change of Naples' Trio Development
Design of a new luxury condominium and hotel development in Naples, Fl, is being revised thanks to developer's mandate to meet customer demands.
“We listen to our customers and are committed to providing what they want,” explains David Bartley. “There’s a lot of excitement about this project and the appeal it will have for residents that desire to live near the downtown area of Naples. We’ve sought feedback as to how we could make it even more appealing. The design changes are driven by our determination to let customers know that we not only genuinely care about what they think, but we’re willing to take action on their recommendations too,” says Bartley.
Naples Trio condominiums will now accommodate floor plans ranging from one bedroom, one and a half bathrooms with den, to three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Residential prices will start from $499,900. In fact, more than a dozen of the residences are now priced under $1million, a move that further reflects the developer's resolve to offer greater choices for customers. “We’re aligning the pricing with what buyers have indicated as the sweet spot,” says Bartley, who adds other design changes include greater number of rooms for the hotel operations side of the development.
The Trio is being developed at the intersection of Davis Boulevard and Hwy 41 South in Naples, just minutes from the beaches as well as the boutique shops, restaurants and art galleries clustered among the down town area of Naples and world famous Fifth Avenue South. The residences at TRIO of Naples are all situated on the sixth to ninth floors. All owners will enjoy stunning views of Naples Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. There are other advantages that come from the array of amenities that include a fitness center, dining services and much more.
For additional details on the Trio of Naples, connect with David Bartley of Bartley Realty or visit the website at www. trioofnaples.com
