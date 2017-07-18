Musgrove Music Distribution Presents Gospel/Christian Recording Artist Nell McGhee And Her Debut Album "He's Marvelous"
Nell McGhee challenges listeners to show more love, and her breakout lead single "My Hero" is a song of triumph that promises to encourage and inspire!MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nell McGhee is the newest member of the Musgrove Music Distribution family, and her debut album “He’s Marvelous” is a welcome addition to the Musgrove artist lineup. Click I WANT MY COPY NOW! to be re-routed to the page where you can purchase your copy today.
“He’s Marvelous” is Nell’s challenge to the world to reassess their current relationship with God and to love more. The first track on the CD, “Show Love God’s Way” relays this very sentiment. The title track “He’s Marvelous” recants the immensity God in all His greatness. The song “My Hero” shows great promise to be a classic as Nell speaks of Jesus, who has been more of a hero to her than any of the character renderings presented by Hollywood and/or comic book artists and writers.
“This album is nothing short of amazing,” says Daniel Musgrove of Musgrove Music Distribution. “Nell McGhee has the uncanny ability to draw in listeners from all conventional target audiences. Her music addresses a Christian worldview that we don’t see enough of in Gospel music. Many people will be blessed by this CD.” Musgrove feels that there’s an overabundance of great gospel/Christian music being created that would never achieve maximum public impact without sufficient support. MMD provides music publishing services; multi-media development; marketing campaigns; promotions; booking and management; video production; and other services that prove invaluable to individual artists and/or up-and-coming record labels.
Nell McGhee is a native of Miami, and she grew up in a God-fearing home. Nell’s father was a member of a Gospel quartet group, and her mother was a Vocal Jazz enthusiast who could be heard singing Jazz standards she listened to on her record player at home. Nell began singing at age 13, which was also around the time that she gave her life to Christ. As many do, she strayed away from the faith as she grew older, but it wasn’t long before she returned to her faith-based roots during her young adult life. Nell will tell you in a heartbeat that she’s sold out to Jesus and there’s no such thing as turning back.
Nell’s musical influences span the gamut of Gospel music and Jazz, which can be attributed to her particular vocal style. She lists in her favorites such artists as The Williams Brothers, Mississippi Mass Choir, Helen Baylor, Smokie Norful, Chicago Mass Choir, Marvin Sapp, Tonéx, and Karen Clark Sheard to name a few. But she also lists Al Jarreau, Nancy Wilson, Sarah Vaughn, Ella Fitzgerald, and Anita Baker as musical influences. She appreciates quality music, and it is her hope that people will receive her unique blend of past and present that she brings to the table.
When asked what motivated her to begin a singing career, Nell responded with her personal testimony. In 2000, she was diagnosed with cancer and had to have surgery to have it removed from her body, as well as endure reconstructive breast surgery. She is extremely grateful to God that it was detected early enough to be treated. She has been cancer free for over sixteen years. It was after her bout with cancer that she says the songs inside her began to flow.
“It made me re-evaluate my life and the way I viewed the world around me,” says Nell. “God says ‘If there is no love, you don’t know me.’ I looked at myself and realized that I needed to show more love to others. I thought of so many people in church that say they love you, but their actions don’t line up with their words. I think that God wants more unity in the body of Christ, and I believe the church in general should make itself more available to people for assistance, outreach, and community involvement. I wanted to reach as many as I could, so I started to write songs from the messages I heard in my heart.”
And her messages are very clear in the recording. Nell wrote all the songs on the album. And with the distinctive music production by Daniel Musgrove himself, the recording gives a strong “one-two punch” offering a message of clarity under-girded by musical quality.
Nell has done studio work with local artists in the Miami area, and has shared the stage with national recording artists such as Michael English and Gloria Larson. She will appear on Impact TV’s “Bobby Jones Gospel Presents” on August 20th, which boasts a viewing audience of over 20 million. It is Nell’s hope that her music will be embraced the world over, and that people respond to her message.
Nell McGhee leads a very active life of service beyond music. She is actively involved in prison ministry, and she also works with the Angel Tree Ministry, which provides Christmas presents to children whose parents are incarcerated. She is involved with People Helping People, which allows her to encourage and minister to the homeless with themes of hope and restoration.
Nell is also an advocate for sarcoidosis awareness. Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that affect the lungs, lymph glands, and other organs of the body. Nell intends to donate part of the proceeds from the recording to sarcoidosis research, and she has created a Facebook page designed to create greater public awareness and understanding of this disease (enter this IP address in your search engine to learn more: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Sarcoidosis-Awareness-107428702623510/about/?ref=page_internal).
When asked what she would like to say to those who encounter her for the first time, Nell said: “Don’t die and not do what God has given you to do. Remember that when God forgives you, you are truly forgiven--- He forgave you, so you must work to forgive yourself. Don’t beat yourself up by doubting your relationship with Him. God loves you with no conditions.”
For information on how to become a client of Musgrove Music Distribution, or to have one of the featured artists make an appearance at your next event, call 954.257.9955, email at Daniel@musgrovemusicdistribution.com , or visit the website at http://www.musgrovemusicdistribution.com/
