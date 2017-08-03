North Carolina Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a North Carolina Healthcare Provider to Call About Rewards If Their Employer Is Overbilling Medicare

We are also very interested in hearing from healthcare professionals in North Carolina if their employer is billing Medicare for medical procedures that never happened” — North Carolina Corporate Whistleblower Center

The North Carolina Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are appealing to an employee of any type of healthcare provider in North Carolina to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for a discussion about potentially very lucrative whistleblower rewards-if their employer is routinely gouging Medicare by forcing patients to undergo medically unnecessary medical treatments. We are also very interested in hearing from healthcare professionals if their employer is billing Medicare for procedures that never happened."

The types of healthcare workers in North Carolina the North Carolina Corporate Whistleblower would like to hear from about federal whistleblower rewards include potential whistleblowers who have proof of the following:

* An employee at a nursing home that is short staffed and not capable of providing mandated daily medical treatments to their Medicare patients-but the facility is billing Medicare as if they are fully staffed.

* A ER doctor who can prove their hospital/employer is routinely admitting Medicare patients for medically unnecessary tests or procedures.

* An employee at a skilled nursing facility that is forcing Medicare patients to undergo medically unnecessary rehab-therapy-every day, or almost every day. Managers at the skilled nursing facility force their rehab therapists to perform these medically unnecessary procedures---or the therapist is only working part time-or they get fired. The skilled nursing facility or rehab center could be located anywhere in North Carolina including communities such as Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Asheville, or Wilmington.

* An employee of a North Carolina based hospice provider that is signing up Medicare patients for hospice-even though the patients do not qualify for hospice-because they are not dying.

* An employee of a North Carolina hospital that is routinely up-coding Medicare bills to the highest reimbursement levels beyond what the actual treatment that was provided.



The Center says, "If you are a healthcare worker in North Carolina and your employer is overbilling Medicare every day for unwarranted medical procedures or treatments please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and allow us to explain how the federal whistleblower system works. The wrongdoing must involve at least a million dollars for a whistleblower to get properly compensated. Why sit on a winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might be worth?"



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the North Carolina Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The North Carolina Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multi-million-dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a North Carolina based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation.