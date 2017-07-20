Telnyx Takes Major Sponsorship Role in ClueCon

Telnyx is sponsoring Cluecon from August 7-10 at the Swissôtel in Chicago. It's an annual technology event hosted by the team behind the FreeSWITCH project.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, a leading wholesale communications infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring this year’s ClueCon for the second year in a row. The event, which will be held from August 7-10 at the Swissôtel in Chicago, Illinois, is an annual technology conference hosted by the team behind the FreeSWITCH open-source project.

As a 128-bit sponsor, Telnyx will be hosting ClueCon’s official afterparty, which will be held at the Telnyx headquarters in Chicago’s River North district on Wednesday, August 9th. The festivities begin at 7 pm, and registered attendees will be treated to food, drinks, entertainment and prizes throughout the night.

“We had a great time hosting the ClueCon afterparty last year, and we're looking forward to seeing everyone again,” said software engineer Alex Lee. “Our services at Telnyx are built on a range of open source technologies, and FreeSWITCH is at the core of what we do. Therefore, it's very important to us to do what we can to support the project and be an active part of the FreeSWITCH community,” he added.

The partnership also gives Telnyx team members the opportunity to share their knowledge to conference participants through speaking engagements during the four-day event. One of the several slots for the company will have CEO, David Casem, and senior network engineer, Jason Craft, discussing the “Strategy and Technical Mechanics of Building the Cloud-Agnostic Telnyx Global Backbone.”

The conference is in its 12th year, and its objective remains the same – gather various open-source projects and create a community for its attendees to discuss the latest and greatest in voice over IP, WebRTC, open-source software and IoT. The event will offer something for everyone, from a software developer looking for new technology to build the latest messaging app to a CTO trying to find ways to improve real-time communications within their company.

"We could not make the ClueCon technology conference as great as it is without help from our sponsors. These companies not only provide financial support, but they also contribute to the content and value of the conference. Their presence and participation allow us to craft a quality developer conference year after year," said the FreeSWITCH team.

About Telnyx

Telnyx provides global carrier-grade VoIP services, enabling its customers to connect with the more than 8 billion devices on the Public Switched Telephone Network. Telnyx empowers its customers to “Be Their Own Carrier®” through its innovative Mission Control cloud communications platform and API.

Telnyx’s elastic SIP trunking offering allows customers to buy their telecommunications services a la carte, allowing them to scale their services up and down on demand, paying only for what they use. The Telnyx feature set is at full feature parity with a traditional offering, providing termination, phone numbers (toll-free and geographic), caller ID, emergency services, programmable SMS and more.

Visit telnyx.com for more information and sign up for a free account today.

About ClueCon

ClueCon was founded in 2005 by Asterisk software developers who were looking to push the envelope and set out to gather all of the open source projects to one place. They shared their wisdom and made open-source communication a disruptive force in the industry. By the second year of ClueCon, the team created a brand new open-source communication application known today as FreeSWITCH.

Every year, the core members of the FreeSWITCH team still produce and oversee the conference with the original goal in mind, to blend a diverse collection of open-source projects, speakers and technology presentations that continue to inspire the way forward.

Visit ClueCon.com for more information and register for the event today.