Healthier Way Sweet Potato Flour and Pancake Mix now available at Hannaford Supermarket

WEBSTER, NY, USA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthier Way Foods LLC is proud to announce that both its Sweet Potato Flour and Sweet Potato Pancake Mix are now available at Hannaford Supermarket. Healthier Way’s sweet potato flour is gluten free, non-GMO, high in fiber, and a good source of iron, and will provide a nutritional boost to both baked goods and sauces. Healthier Way’s sweet potato pancake mix is gluten free, a good source of both fiber and iron, easy to use, and provides a nutritional boost so you start your day in the best possible way.

Healthier Way has also secured national distribution with both UNFI and KeHE, which will enable Healthier Way to expand its products from the North East to stores across America.

Healthier Way was established by founder Ian Cox and CEO Daniel Rao. “Healthier Way is excited to be able to offer our products to more consumers across America” stated Ian Cox. “We are predicting strong growth throughout 2017 and into 2018 with more stores coming on board, a larger online presence, and exciting new innovative products later on this year.”

About Healthier Way:

From its humble beginnings as a health book, Healthier Way now supplies tasty, nutrient-rich ingredients direct to your table. We source the best quality ingredients to provide a healthy boost to your everyday meals, snacks and treats. Our gluten free sweet potato pancake mix and sweet potato flour captures all the goodness and taste from our domestic sweet potatoes in products that are easy and convenient to use. So, no matter if you want to train for a marathon or just give your family tasty, nutrient-rich meals and snacks, Healthier Way is there to help show you the way. www.healthier-way.com

