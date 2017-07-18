Certified Optical Network Associate Training: FiberGuide Adds Lowell and Seattle to Their Event Schedule
Certified Optical Network Associate training is scheduled for Lowell, MA and Seattle,WA in August and October respectivelyFAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FiberGuide recently added two new event venues and dates to their Certified Optical Network Associate (CONA) event schedule on their website. CONA is an intensive 5-day training course in optical networking.
Trainees learn how to design, plan and implement cost-effective optical networks. The course focuses on networks that use either single channel per fiber, or multiple channels using CWDM and DWDM technologies, providing typically up to 10 or 25Gb/s per channel and up to 80 channels per fiber. This may include metro or core networks, mobile backhaul/FTTA, Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) or dark fiber links and long-haul systems that use optical amplifiers and dispersion compensating modules.
Attendees will also learn what is required for satisfactory system performance of such networks and how the performance can be affected by the properties and the quality of the physical fiber optic infrastructure including such impairments as attenuation, chromatic dispersion, polarization mode dispersion (PMD) and non-linear effects.
CONA training in Lowell, Seattle and anywhere else in North America is facilitated by Fiber Insight, an Optical Technology Training (OTT) partner. Interested parties can either sign up for scheduled classes or arrange for custom classes to be delivered at their locations.
Who should attend CONA?
CONA is developed for IT and telecommunication professionals who are interested in deeper understanding of optical communications. Professionals responsible for the planning, designing, implementation and operation of the following types of networks will benefit from the training:
• Long-haul networks
• Metropolitan networks
• Fiber to the antenna (FTTA)
• Data center interconnects
• Enterprise wide area networks (WANs)
• Dark Fiber links
How to register
If interested, potential attendees can request for a class by pointing their browser to http://fiberguide.net. They can also contact FiberGuide with any questions and/or concerns.
About FiberGuide Fiber Optic Training
FiberGuide is a consulting and fiber optic training company based in Fairfax, Virginia. The company offers both pre-scheduled and custom training events in North America and a selection of locations in Africa. FiberGuide has years of experience delivering fiber optic training courses in many countries.
Jabulani Dhliwayo
Jabulani Dhliwayo
6073771421
