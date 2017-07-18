@Ease Warehousing Technologies™ Offer Targeted Maintenance Support at the Push of a Button

Optricity Launches Series of Replenishment, Consolidation and Picking Productivity Fixers to Extend the Life of Slotting Optimization Initiatives

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optricity launches its latest collection of software solutions, the @Ease Warehousing Technologies™ (@Ease Technologies). Architected to strengthen warehouse performance, @Ease Technologies are offering flexible ways to perform ongoing slotting maintenance by targeting specific issues commonly found in distribution center operations.

With the ease of a button push, this series of replenishment, consolidation and picking productivity

fixers, coined the Replixer™, Consolidexer™, Prodexer™ and Foreplexer™, are designed to maintain

warehouse health and provide support to the optimization objectives set at the strategic level,

ultimately extending the life of an optimization initiative. In combination with Optricity’s best in class

OptiSlot DC™ Slotting Software (OptiSlot), each technology enables the ability to implement the

required periodic (daily, weekly, seasonal, promotional or on-demand, et.al.) maintenance moves to

keep operations on track to continue to achieve operational efficiency.

Optricity’s Warehouse Technology Platform, which includes the @Ease Technologies, was unveiled at

the 40th Annual Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) conference. With an air of secrecy

and hints scattered throughout the conference, the interest levels were high when Optricity made the

announcement. Noting that the rapid, changing warehouse environment requires more attention to

conquer changes in demand and product mix, the need to accommodate the slotting maintenance

phase of the warehouse life cycle was apparent and announcement of the ability to tackle these

challenges with ease was met with excitement and enthusiasm.

Optricity’s launch of the @Ease Technologies coincides with Version 7.1, the latest release of OptiSlot.

OptiSlot has been implemented in hundreds of distribution centers across a multitude of industries, in

17 countries and counting around the world. Additional software on the Warehouse Technology

Platform lineup include profiling, integration and simulation – all performance improvement solutions

for the warehouse.

About WERC

Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) is the only professional association focused

exclusively on warehouse management and its role in the supply chain. Members are experts from all

facets of the distribution industry who come together to share practical knowledge and professional

expertise to improve individual and industry performance. For more information: www.werc.org.

About Optricity

Optricity creates and supports warehousing analysis, optimization and performance improvement

software. To develop its solutions, including the highly acclaimed warehouse slotting application,

OptiSlot DC™, Optricity utilizes a blend of warehousing domain expertise, advanced mathematics and

software engineering skills.

The Platform of planning solutions includes slotting, profiling, integration, simulation, @Ease

Warehousing Technologies™ and the Conductor for warehousing operations.

