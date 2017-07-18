Global Gluten Market 2017 Key Players, Supply, Demand, Growth, Industry, Application, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Gluten Market

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gluten Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gluten Market:

Executive Summary

This report studies Gluten in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Manildra Group (AU)

Henan Tianguan Group (CN)

Shandong Qufeng Food Technology (CN)

MGP Ingredients (US)

CropEnergies (BE)

Roquette (FR)

Tereos Syral (FR)

Cargill (US)

AB Amilina (LT)

Pioneer (IN)

Anhui Ante Food (CN)

ADM (US)

Zhonghe Group (CN)

Jckering Group (DE)

White Energy (US)

Dengfeng Guyuan Agricultural Development (CN)

Molinos Juan Semino (AR)

Sedamyl (IT)

Crespel & Deiters (DE)

Permolex (CA)

Zhangjiagang Hengfeng (CN)

Kroener-Staerke (DE)

Chamtor (FR)

Ruifuxiang Food (CN)

By types, the market can be split into

Wheat Gluten

Corn Gluten

By Application, the market can be split into

Baking

Flour

Meats

Pet Food

Others

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Gluten Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Gluten

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Gluten

1.1.1 Definition of Gluten

1.1.2 Specifications of Gluten

1.2 Classification of Gluten

1.2.1 Wheat Gluten

1.2.2 Corn Gluten

1.3 Applications of Gluten

1.3.1 Baking

1.3.2 Flour

1.3.3 Meats

1.3.4 Pet Food

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Gluten

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Gluten

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gluten

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Gluten

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Gluten

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Gluten Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Gluten Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Gluten Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Gluten Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Gluten Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Gluten Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Gluten Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Gluten Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Gluten Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Gluten Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Gluten Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Gluten Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Gluten Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Gluten Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Gluten Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Gluten Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Gluten Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Gluten Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Gluten Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Gluten Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Gluten Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Gluten Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Gluten Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Gluten Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Gluten Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Gluten Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Gluten Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Gluten Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Gluten Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Gluten Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Gluten Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Gluten Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Gluten Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Gluten Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Gluten Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Gluten Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Gluten Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Gluten Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Gluten Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Gluten Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Gluten Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Gluten Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Gluten Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Gluten Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Gluten Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Gluten Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Wheat Gluten of Gluten Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Corn Gluten of Gluten Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Gluten Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Gluten Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Gluten Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Gluten Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Baking of Gluten Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Flour of Gluten Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Meats of Gluten Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.4 Pet Food of Gluten Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.5 Others of Gluten Growth Driving Factor Analysis

…CONTINUED

