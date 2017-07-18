UCP of Orange County in Search of Next CEO
UCP of Orange County (UCP-OC) provides services to 5,639 local children and families affected by disabilities such as cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome and other developmental delays.
Succession Process Under Way
The Irvine-based organization secured the executive search firm McDermott & Bull to manage the search process for the new Chief Executive Officer. UCP-OC’s Board of Directors convened a succession committee to ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum.
UCP-OC Board Chair Jim Corbett explained, “This is the time for us to be laser-focused on what is most important in our community and how we can best deliver on our promise to effect real and lasting change for children and families in Orange County. Naturally, a smooth transition plan will not only secure but also reinforce our role as one of Orange County’s leading and visionary non-profit organizations.”
Qualified, interested candidates should contact Anne Terry, Executive Search Associate at McDermott & Bull, at 949.529.2692 or terry@mbsearch.com.
Foundation Laid for a Strong Future
“I am extremely proud of the hundreds of dedicated UCP-OC employees. Their talent, hard work, and commitment improves the lives of children with disabilities and their families every day. I look forward to watching UCP-OC grow and continue to thrive,” said Levy.
Corbett, who is spearheading the search committee working in concert with McDermott & Bull, is confident that the process will identify a new leader who will build on the solid foundation laid by Levy.
He says that the board and leadership team are well equipped to continue the transformative growth of the organization to meet the growing needs of children with disabilities in Orange County and their families.
ABOUT UCP OF ORANGE COUNTY:
Since 1953, UCP-OC has helped children with disabilities reach their full potential. Through six comprehensive programs, caregivers, specialists and therapists actively work with kids to improve their quality of life and that of the entire family. To help families, UCP-OC also provides the support and resources needed to meet the demands of everyday life and advocate for their child. For more information, call (949) 333-6400 or visit www.ucp-oc.org.
