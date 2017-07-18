Eirich Machines Launches New Lab Size Version of the OptimaBlend™ Fluidizing Blender
The OptimaBlend™ FPB-1P5’s superior mixing performance provides an excellent cost-effective alternative for blending and mixing ingredients and overcomes the limitations of established ribbon and v-blender technologies. The OptimaBlend™ Fluidizing Blender mechanically fluidizes the product ensuring an efficient and gentle mixing process regardless of density, shape or size. It enables Eirich to achieve coefficient of variance targets on complex applications that conventional mixing equipment cannot maintain.
Eirich Machines, Inc. is a leading one-stop-solution for industry and sanitary bulk solids processing and fine grinding. Eirich Machines offers a comprehensive range of services to support bulk powder manufacturers in all phases of the product development cycle including: mechanical and electrical design, project management, laboratory trials, manufacturing/quality, installation and service/aftermarket. Eirich Machines is an ISO9001:2015 certified company.
