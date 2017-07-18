There were 418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,275 in the last 365 days.

Eirich Machines Launches New Lab Size Version of the OptimaBlend™ Fluidizing Blender

GURNEE, IL, USA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eirich Machines, Inc. (www.eirichusa.com) a global leader in bulk solids handling and processing, today announced its OptimaBlend™ FPB-1P5 sanitary lab mixer, the newest addition to the American Process Systems family of horizontal batch mixing systems. The new OptimaBlend™ 1.5 ft3 sanitary lab mixer features the same fluidizing mixing technology as Eirich’s larger production mixers. This versatile lab mixer is ideal for lab work, R&D and small-scale production.

The OptimaBlend™ FPB-1P5’s superior mixing performance provides an excellent cost-effective alternative for blending and mixing ingredients and overcomes the limitations of established ribbon and v-blender technologies. The OptimaBlend™ Fluidizing Blender mechanically fluidizes the product ensuring an efficient and gentle mixing process regardless of density, shape or size. It enables Eirich to achieve coefficient of variance targets on complex applications that conventional mixing equipment cannot maintain.

Eirich Machines, Inc. is a leading one-stop-solution for industry and sanitary bulk solids processing and fine grinding. Eirich Machines offers a comprehensive range of services to support bulk powder manufacturers in all phases of the product development cycle including: mechanical and electrical design, project management, laboratory trials, manufacturing/quality, installation and service/aftermarket. Eirich Machines is an ISO9001:2015 certified company.

