ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Body Love Weight Loss Coach Fiona Rose
ACC Global News Spotlights Fiona Rose of Love Your Body Fitness on Empowerment, Fitness & Weight Loss
ACC News Talk Radio Spotlights Fiona Rose of Love Your Body Fitness
Alameda, CA – Have you ever looked in the mirror and been ashamed of the person looking back at you? Physically and mentally, it’s quite rare for people to never feel moments of shame. For some, shame and low self-esteem can be debilitating. No one is perfect. Everyone has their flaws, both inside and out but that doesn’t mean you can’t shape your mind and body to live in harmony. Holistic Fitness Expert and Body Love Coach Fiona Rose, founder of Love Your Body Fitness has assisted countless women in empowering their bodies and mind and find the power to be everything they deserve to be… and the journey begins with a free discovery call.
During her teenage years, Fiona went through many challenges that so many of us face; anxiety, depression, family challenges and the trauma that it all leaves behind. In these times, Fiona turned to fitness, belly dance and energy healing. After her parent’s divorce, Fiona embarked on a transformational journey that inspired her to educate herself on psychology, energy healing and coaching, which ultimately led to the foundation of Love Your Body Fitness.
As a certified Life Coach, Theta Healer, Fitness Trainer with a specialization in Fitness Nutrition, Fiona has a vast array of tools to incorporate into her private and group sessions. By Skype, social media, phone and in person; Fiona’s programs include the Body Love Success Program and the upcoming Love Your Life, Love Your Body Program which is enrolling now and offers free bell dancing lessons along with healing gifts to the first people that enroll.
“I help women who are battling their own body shame and feeling weighed down by those extra 15 pounds, and empower them to truly LOVE their body and live their most CONFIDENT and FIT life. We get to the bottom of the weight loss issues and clear them permanently, to create lasting success and self-empowerment,”
exclaims Fiona.
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia/2017/07/18/acc-news-features-body-love-weight-loss-coach-fiona-rose
BODY LOVE FITNESS COACH FIONA ROSE