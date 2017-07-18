~Smart-Cover Direct Ltd is nominated in the Customer Service Award category~

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart-Cover Direct Ltd nominated as a finalist of UK Broker Awards

July, Watford: Smart-Cover Direct Ltd, one of the UK’s most trusted insurance providing companies, is shortlisted as a finalist of the UK Broker Awards in the Customer Service Award category. The 24th edition of the UK Broker Awards promises, as the leading platform, to garner national recognition within the insurance broker market.

Some of the UK’s most prestigious insurance companies were contesting for the award. The awards judges witnessed the clash of titans, each proving their mettle across 13 different categories for recognition in the areas of broking, from high net worth to personal lines, from individual to team achievement. The UK Broker Awards are the ideal platform to showcase a company’s track record of success in addition to their skills and expertise.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Niraz Buhari, Managing Director, Smart-Cover Direct Ltd, said, “We are very excited to be shortlisted as a finalist of the UK Broker Awards. This is our fourth award nomination in 2017, we have already been finalists in two awards this year. The awards are not only a huge motivation for us but at the same time, it reassures that we are working in the right direction in providing the best services to our customers. I would also like to take a moment and thank all our employees for their constant support. Without their hard work, this would not have been possible.”

The winners will be announced at a formal ceremony on Friday, 15th September 2017.

About Smart-Cover Direct Ltd:

Smart-Cover Direct Ltd is the brainchild of a group of experts whose collective experience totals over 20 years in the insurance sector. Smart-Cover Direct Ltd tailors the products and services to the diverse backgrounds of customers, enabling them to retain the valuables they worked so hard to get. The company and all the products are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, providing further assurance of being protected and entitled to a high level of service. The company uses the trading name of Smart Cover Insurance. The company has been successful in many prestigious awards like The Claims Awards 2017 (finalist), Modern Claims Awards 2017 (shortlisted), Hertfordshire Business Awards (2015 and 2016), Insurance Times Awards 2016 (finalist).

