Global Tubeless Tire Market is Predicted to Grow at Approximately 6.2% CAGR by 2023

Global Tubeless Tire Market

Market research future published a half cooked research report on global tubeless tire market. its expected to grow at CAGR of around 6.2% by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Tubeless Tire Market Information Report by Tire Type (Radial and Bias), Vehicle Type (Passenger car, commercial Vehicles, and Others), by Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Over the last decade, the tubeless tire has gained an important role in automobile manufacturing. There has been a drastic change in the need and preferences of automotive users for installation of tubeless tires. Owing to these factors, the global tubeless tire market has held a rapid pace in the global market. The rise in preference of tubeless tires, is one of the major driving factors. The excellent mechanical properties and functions have also boosted the demand across the globe. Tubeless tires are expecting major growth in the coming years due to the increasing number of vehicles and other drivers such as more comfort as compared to conventional tires, better bumper absorption and others. Moreover, government initiatives towards vehicles safety and road accidents, has increased the demand for tubeless tires.

The global tubeless tire market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Among the stated regions, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market of tubeless tire market during the forecast period due to rise in the vehicle production in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, increase in passenger cars and high adoption in Asia-Pacific, are expected to drive the growth of the market. The other factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in APAC are rise in the vehicle life span, and increase in miles travelled by a vehicle. North America is the second leading market in terms of revenue followed by Europe.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global tubeless tire market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive tubeless tire market by its tire type, by vehicle type, by distribution channel and by region.

By Tire Type

• Radial

• Bias

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger car

• Commercial Vehicles

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Key Players

• Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

• The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company (U.S.)

• Continental AG (Germany)

• MICHELIN (France)

• Pirelli Tyre S.p.A. (Italy)

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

• Hankook Tire Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

• Yokohama Tire Corporation (Japan)

• Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• CEAT Ltd (India)

Study Objectives of Global Tubeless Tire Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global tubeless tyre market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyse the global tubeless tyre market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by tire type, vehicle type, by distribution channel, and by region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global tubeless tyre market

The report for Tubeless Tire Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Tubeless Tire Market, By Tire Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Radial

4.3 Bias

5 Global Tubeless Tire Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Passenger car

5.3 Commercial Vehicles

5.4 Others

6 Global Tubeless Tire Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 OEM

6.3 Aftermarket

7 Regional Market Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 U.K

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

8 Competitive Analysis