Dental Sleep Solutions and DS3 Announce Strategic Partnership with SleepTest.com
Dentists ordering Home Sleep Tests for patients will benefit from DS3's simplified process stemming from their strategic partnership with SleepTest.com.BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Sleep Solutions is excited to announce a new, strategic partnership with SleepTest.com. The synergy between the organizations provides a streamlined home sleep test model for Dental Sleep Medicine (DSM) practitioners across the United States.
The number of dentists entering Dental Sleep Medicine is growing significantly as evidenced from membership statistics of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM). Dentistry’s primary treatment modality for snoring and sleep apnea is Oral Appliance Therapy. The barrier to entry has been getting the Patients tested efficiently and effectively to increase access to care.
The Dental Sleep Solutions and SleepTest.com partnership provides DSM practices with a seamless, sleep test solution. Synchronization between the cloud-based DS3 System and SleepTest.com’s innovative testing operations, produces expeditious, diagnostic reporting accompanied by recommendations for treatment by Board Certified Sleep Physicians.
Additionally, the DS3 System now allows Dentists to order home sleep tests from SleepTest.com with just the click of a button. Once the study is completed, the report is uploaded by the SleepTest.com team into the Dentist’s DS3 System. This integration dramatically reduces the dental staff’s time, improves production and increases access to care.
Jason Tierney, COO of Dental Sleep Solutions states, “DS3 has a network of hundreds of Dental Sleep Medicine providers across the country and all have a desire to increase access to care and improve patient outcomes. Our partnership with SleepTest.com directly satisfies these goals. The streamlined workflow ensures that dentists and their teams can provide the necessary testing services to obtain a proper diagnosis by minimizing the typical roadblocks that inhibit patients’ access to care. DS3’s ease of use and SleepTest.com’s emphasis on communication and responsiveness make this a win-win for patients and providers.”
Ryan Javanbakht, Co-Founder and VP of Business Development of SleepTest.com states, “It is a privilege to align with a like-minded organization who share similar values and mission - putting the patient first and creating new opportunities for dentists and patients alike. Together we work relentlessly to have a positive impact on the sleep medicine field and minimize barriers to treatment.”
Dental Sleep Solutions is the leader in Dental Sleep Medicine end-to-end implementation solutions for dental practices. Their implementation system is centered on their flagship product, the DS3 Software. The proprietary cloud-based software functions as a HIPAA and Hi-Tech compliant, patient management EMR and includes a proprietary digital screener, Home Sleep Test ordering, medical billing portal, and eleven hours of on demand Continuing Education credits. To learn more about the DS3 solution or schedule a free consultation, contact Dental Sleep Solutions at 877-95-SNORE x2 or visit www.DS3Software.com
Sleeptest.com is a national home sleep test organization providing patient evaluations in the comfort of their own bed, while supplying clinicians with diagnoses and recommendations for treatment by board certified sleep physicians. Sleeptest.com bridges the gap between patient diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea and treatment, allowing dentists and physicians to focus on patient care. To learn more about the SleepTest.com, go to www.SleepTest.com or call 630-845-4384.
