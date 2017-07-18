Global Fortified Bakery Market is Projected to grow at a CAGR over 5.3 % after 2023

MRFR Press Release- Market research future published a half cooked research report on Global Fortified Bakery Market has been estimated to grow over 5.3 % -2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bakery Market Information: By Type (Cake & Cheesecake, Bread & Rolls, Doughnuts & Muffins, Biscuits & Cookies, Cupcakes & Brownies, Pancakes & Waffles, Pies & Tarts, Sandwiches & Wraps, And Others), By Form (Fresh, Frozen, Instant Mixes, And Others), By Nutrients (Minerals, Vitamins, And Others), By Special Type (Gluten Free, Organic, Sugar Free, Low-Calories, Fortified, And Others) And By Region - Forecast Till 2023

Bakery products are an item of huge consumption due to high nutrient value and affordability. Due to rapid population rise, the emergence of a women working population, the rising foreign influence, and the fluctuating eating habits of consumers, they have gained popularity, contributing significantly in the growth of the bakery industry. Fortified bakery products come in various types such as cakes, cookies, biscuits, cupcakes, pancakes, and others. Bakery products also come in a spectrum of varieties such as gluten free, organic, sugar free, low-calories, fortified, and others. Gluten free bakery products, owing to its various health benefits, are preferred by the consumers.

With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in healthy bakery products, the demand for fortified bakery products will drive the market growth from 2017 to 2023. Also, with the growth of food advancement in food technology and packaging technology, combined with the innovation and introduction of new attractive packaging has also boosted the sales of fortified bakery products. The growing incidence of diseases and increasing consumer health awareness as well as their consciousness about appearance are the various trends which have led to the adoption of healthy bakery products, which is one of the main variant fortified bakery products come in. Moreover, a healthy diet trend due to the increasing prevalence of various health issues, will play a key role to grow fortified bakery products market at CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Downstream market analysis

Globalization and urbanization are major driving force for this market. Furthermore, popularity of healthy and nutrient-rich bakery products are also encouraging the growth of the market. Gluten free and organic bakery will be the highest growing segment in the fortified bakery market. Additionally, nutrient-rich varieties are also expected to gain popularity due to nutrient deficiency in the contemporary population owing to unhealthy and hectic lifestyles which result in daily unmet mineral needs.

Competitive analysis-

The major key players in fortified bakery market are

• Puratos (Europe)

• Lewis Brothers (U.S.)

• Grupo Bimbo (Mexico)

• Britannia Industries Ltd. (India)

• Nestle (Europe)

• Sara Lee Bakery Group (U.S.)

• Flowers Foods (U.S.)

The demand for fortified bakery products has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.

Regional Analysis

The global bakery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Among this, Asia Pacific region has major market share followed by North America. Growing population, changing consumption pattern, rising health awareness, and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive the demand for bakery products in that particular region.

Study objectives of bakery market:

• Deep dive study of the market segments and sub-segments

• To estimate and forecast market size by type, form, nutrients, special type and region

• To analyze the key driving forces influencing the market

• Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

• Value Chain Analysis & Supply Chain Analysis

• Company profiling of major players in the market

• Competitive strategy analysis, mapping of key stakeholders in the market

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements

Intended Audience:

• Bakery products manufacturers

• Retailers, wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, importers and exporters

Bakery market has been segmented on the basis of type including cake & cheesecake, bread & rolls, doughnuts & muffins, biscuits & cookies, cupcakes & brownies, pancakes & waffles, pies & tarts, sandwiches & wraps, and others, on the basis of form including fresh, frozen, instant mixes, and others, on the basis of nutrients including minerals, vitamins, and others, and on the basis of special type including gluten free, low-calories, sugar free, and others. Bakery products dominates the market, however due to rising health awareness, gluten free bakery products is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The Bakery market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Thailand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Egypt

• South Africa

• Others

The report for Bakery market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. This report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions