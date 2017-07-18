101 Industry Insiders Reveal the Best Time the Buy a Diamond Ring
Results from this survey offer insights to how consumers should be shopping for engagement rings.
Paul Gian, the founder of Beyond4Cs.com stated, “Prior to this industry-wide survey (http://beyond4cs.com/when-is-the-best-time-of-the-year-to-buy-a-diamond-ring/), many consumers believe there are certain times of the year which are best for buying a diamond or getting a good deal.”
He continued, “As it turned out, a huge majority of these professionals we interviewed said otherwise. The surprising results of the survey indicate there's no best time to buy a diamond ring and that one should shop based on their own schedule.
Mind you, these are people who actually work and understand the diamond business. If you are a consumer who is thinking of timing the market or holding out for a ‘deal’ to come by before pulling the trigger, you better think again.”
In a market which typically sees a spike in demand and sales volume during festive periods, consumers may do well to heed the insider advice from this study. By avoiding the mad rush of shopping during peak seasons, consumers can get better selections and enjoy better buying experiences.
Besides their insights to the inner workings of the industry, the interviewed experts also provided a wealth of useful tips and practical advice. For people who are planning to buy a diamond ring, this is a write up that’s definitely worth checking out.
Paul Gian
http://beyond4cs.com
+1 2317155934
email us here