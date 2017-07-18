X-ray Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle Screening Systems Global Market 2017 Forecasts to 2021

X-ray Security Screening System Market

PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-ray Security Screening System Market:

Executive Summary

X-Ray Security Screening System Market Segmented Into 240 Submarkets. European Market: 2015-2021 CAGR: 12.4%

Against the backdrop of doom and gloom predictions by some managers and analysts, we forecast a robust comeback of the X-ray security screening market, generating a solid 2016-2021 CAGR of 6.7%.

The X-ray security screening system market growth is driven by the following:

The 2015-2016 ISIS-inspired terror attacks in London, Manchester, Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Nice, Istanbul, the Middle East, Africa and the U.S.A., drove governments to overhaul their counter terror infrastructure and funding

The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, promising throughout his campaign a tough fight against Islamist extremism terror at home and abroad and to invest in law and order (e.g., "I am the law-and-order candidate"), will boost the federal U.S. X-Ray security screening-related legislation and budgets

President Trump’s 2018 budget (published in May 2017) will increase the federal X-ray security screening related budgets

During the past 3 years, explosive-based terror attacks accounted for 56% of over 36,000 worldwide terror attacks

Transportation Security – the projected 2015-2021 5% air passengers and cargo CAGR will increase airport security X-ray market

Growth of the Asia-Pacific airport industry markets that increase airport security spending

The need to replace or upgrade 60,000 outdated X-ray screening systems with state-of-the-art systems

The 2016 supply side X-ray industry consolidation (Smiths Group acquired Morpho Detection and OSI Systems acquired AS&E) will moderate the industry’s price competition

According to HSRC’s “X-ray Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle Screening Systems: Global Market – 2017-2021” report, the global X-ray security screening market revenues (including systems sales, aftersales services and upgrades) are forecast to grow by 48% during the report period.

With 3 volumes, 727 pages, 147 tables and 253 figures, the new report is the most comprehensive review of the multibillion-dollar global X-ray security screening market, industry and technology trends published to date.

The X-ray security screening system market report is segmented into 240 submarkets, compared with 89 submarkets in X-ray detector market reports that we have previously published. Furthermore, for the 1st time, this X-ray Security report includes data & analysis of the X-ray container & vehicle screeningtechnologies and markets.

The X-ray security screening report examines each dollar spent in the X-ray detector market via 5 orthogonal money trails:

By 5 Regional X-ray Security Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

By 34 National X-Ray Security Markets:

U.S.

Canada

UK

Germany

Belgium

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia

Sweden

Netherlands

Denmark

Rest of Europe

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

UAE

Kuwait

Bahrain

Nigeria

South Africa

Iraq

Rest of MEA

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

By 6 Vertical X-ray Security Markets:

X-ray Security Screening System

Land Transportation Security (Vehicle X-ray)

Maritime Security

Secured Perimeters & Buildings

Postal Items

Defense

By 6 Technology X-Ray Security Markets:

Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

1st Responders X-ray Systems

Small Aperture X-ray Systems

Medium Aperture X-ray Systems

Cargo Screening Systems – Cargo X Ray

People Screening (AIT) and Other Markets

By 4 Revenue Sources:

System Sales

Aftersale Revenues

Planning & Consulting Services

Training Services

This X-ray Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle Screening Systems: Global Market – 2017-2021 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and urban decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 3-volume 727-page report include:

What will the market size be in 2016-2021?

What are the main X-ray security screening technology trends?

Where and what are the market opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors?

What are the challenges to the X-ray security screening market?

The X-ray Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle Screening Systems: Global Market – 2017-2021 report presents in 727 pages, 147 tables and 253 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and 24 leading vendors. The report, granulated into 12 vertical and horizontal submarkets, presents for each submarket 2015 data, 2016 estimated and the 2017-2021 projected market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

The report also presents:

U.S. Government prices of more than 120 X-ray screening products

26 current and pipeline technologies:

Conventional 2D X-ray, Dual Energy X-ray, Quasi Dual Energy X-ray, Dual view LINAC-based container – vehicle screening systems, Variable View X-ray, Quasi 3-D Dual View Dual-Energy X-ray Imaging, Backscatter Screening, Coherent Scatter 2D X-ray, X-ray Diffraction, Single Photon Counting Based Dual-energy X-ray Screening, Dual energy LINAC-based container – vehicle screening systems, Multiple Beam Based X-ray Diffraction Explosives Detection, Advanced 2D Dual X-ray Backscatter Screening, Cabinet X-Ray Imaging, Small Angle Scattering with an X-ray Grating Interferometer Improvised Explosives Detection, Fused X-ray, Single view LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view, Dual energy LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view Dual energy LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view, Dual energy LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, ,Single view Gamma-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual energy X-ray postal items Screening Systems. Single energy X-ray postal items Screening Systems

24 Vendors:

3DX-RAY, Adani, American Science and Engineering, Analyzed Images, Astrophysics Inc., Auto Clear U.S., EG&G, Eurologix Security Ltd, Gilardoni SpA, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, Leidos, Inc, LIXI Inc, MINXRAY Inc., Morpho Detection, NUCTECH Co. Ltd, Optosecurity, OSI Systems, Rapiscan Systems, Inc., SAIC, SCANNA MSC Ltd., Smiths Detection, Todd Research Ltd., Vidisco Ltd., Westminster International

…CONTINUED

