European Safe Cities & Public Events Security Market Research Report 2017 Forecast to 2022

Executive Summary

Europe Safe City Market 2015-2020 CAGR: 19.2%. Granulated by 42 Submarkets

The recent terrorist attacks have demonstrated that past measures to secure cities and public areas have failed. A major overhaul of the internal security of west European cities, towns and crowded public areas is already underway.

As is the case in Israel, this kind of terror does not have a “Silver Bullet” solution but it can be mitigated by state-of-the-art surveillance, intelligence technologies and trained security forces. The Israeli counter terror apparatus evaded 70-90% of urban terror attacks. That is a daunting challenge for Europe.

Based on 6 months of the “Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis Series” research, and over 65 face-to-face interviews and analyses, we forecast that the 2015-2020 market will grow at a CAGR of 19.2%, a 4 fold hike from the 4.2% CAGR during 2000-2015.

The “European Safe Cities & Public Events Security Markets – 2017-2022” report + the bonus* “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report are the only comprehensive reviews of the European market available today. Their objective is to provide a detailed, time sensitive and reasoned intelligence report.

The market is set to undergo a major transformation from 2016-2022 through the following drivers:

Europol estimates that up to 5,000 European jihadists have returned to the EU after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.

The ISIS-inspired complex and well-planned Paris and Brussels carnage (162 killed and 668 injured) sent shockwaves across the continent, unlike any other terror attacks since 9/11.

The present security infrastructure of European cities, towns & crowded public areas is no match for the 21st century ISIS-inspired and trained terrorists who use improvised explosives, military grade weapons, modern encrypted communication, make a remarkable use of social networks to recruit and train new jihadists and conduct excellent pre-attack intelligence.

With no “Magic Bullet” technology in sight, the challenge that remains unresolved is finding ways to stop terrorists from detonating explosives in crowded, unscreened public areas.

European security services will do their best to replicate some of Israel’s urban counter-terror strategies and technologies.

The EU and most of the rest of the European market for homeland security and public safety products are served by local companies. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of cost-performance. They do not encounter any EU direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 207-page report + one* report include:

What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 207 Pages, 32 Tables, 55 Figures and 42 Submarkets, this report + one* report covers 12 Countries and Regions, 2 Vertical Markets and 3 Revenue Source Submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

* Customers who purchase a multi-readers license of the report will get the “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report free of charge. Single-reader license customers will get a 50% discount for the Industry report.

Why Buy this Report?

A. Market data is analyzed via 3 key independent perspectives:

With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 12 Country Markets including:

UK

France

The Netherlands & Belgium

Sweden, Norway, Finland & Denmark

Germany

Austria & Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Poland

Hungary & Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

By 3 Revenue Sources including:

Products Sales Revenues

After Sale Revenues Including: Maintenance, Service, Upgrades & Refurbishment

Other Revenues, including: Planning, Training, Consulting, Contracted Services & Government Funded R&D

By 2 Core Vertical Markets including:

Public Events Security

Safe Cities

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

C. The report discusses directly or indirectly the following current and pipeline technologies:

D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:

E. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

F. The supplementary* “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides the following insights and analyses of the industry:

The Global Industry 2016 status

Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry

The Market Trends

Vendor – Government Relationship

Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022

The Industry Business Models & Strategies

Market Entry Challenges

The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Price Elasticity

Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

G. The supplementary (*) “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides a May 2016 updated extensive data (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) of the leading 119 Homeland Security and Public Safety vendor

…CONTINUED

