Lighting Control System Market Growing by 18% of CAGR from 2017-2023

Lighting control system Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, PLC), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Highways)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The Lighting Control System Market helps to regulate the level of light and quantity of light that need to use in a given area. The increasing penetration of internet of things, growing government initiatives, rising demand for smart street lights and increasing demand for home automation are the factors boosting the growth of the lighting control system market. However, security and privacy issues are the factors hindering the growth of the market. The market is expected to show high growth rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Light Controlling System Market Players:

• Philips Lighting N.V. (Netherlands)

• General Electric Company (GE) (US)

• Legrand S.A. (France)

• Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

• Acuity Brands Inc. (US)

• OSRAM Licht AG (Germany)

• Cree, Inc. (US)

• Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. (US)

• Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US)

Lighting Control System Market

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, application, protocol and region.

On the basis of technology, the market has been bifurcated into PLC, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, POE among others. Out of these, technologies such as Wi-Fi, Zigbee accounted for the largest market share majorly due to cost benefits, easy installations and reduced usage of wires. However, wired technologies such as PLC and POE are expected to grow at a stable rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific region dominated the lighting control system market.

Market Research Future Analysis

The global lighting control system market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Roadways and highway segment of lighting control system market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North-American region is expected to boost the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as U.S., Canada contributes largely to the growth of the market. The reason is attributed to the increasing adoption of this technology, growing effort to control the hazardous impact of electricity consumption on the environment and rising demand for smart cities. Furthermore, lighting control system market has an immense scope in this region majorly due to government initiatives to save electricity.

