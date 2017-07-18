IP Phones Market Trends, Consumption, Drivers, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Research Future

IP Phones Market, By Component (Software, Hardware), Type (Wired, DECT, Wi-Fi) and End User (Corporate Consumers, Individual Consumers) - Forecast 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, IP Phones Market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. The continuous developments and increasing technological advancements are major factors leading to rapid adoption of IP phones services. An IP phone transports voice over a data network.

As compared to other regions, the IP phones market in North America is expected to witness significant growth. North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the market of the IP phones market during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of IP phones market. This is owing to the developed economies in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure and allows high penetration of devices, while the developed economies in these regions is another reason for the growth of IP phones market.

IP Phones Market Players:

• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (U.S.)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

• Avaya (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Mitel (Canada)

• NEC (Japan)

• ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.)

• Unify (U.S.)

• Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

IP Phones Market Segmentation

The IP phones market has been segmented on the basis of component, type and end user. The component segment comprises of software and hardware components. The hardware component segment is further bifurcated into keypad, display, speakers, microphone and others.

Market Research Analysis:

The global IP phones market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global IP phones market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, IP phones market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing number of corporate consumers in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of IP phones market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of IP phones market. Early adoption of emerging and advanced technologies and increased business needs are other major factors driving the growth of IP phones market.

Intended Audience

- Technology investors

- Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

- Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

- Research/Consultancy firms

- Individual Consumers

- Corporate Consumers

