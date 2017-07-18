HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market Worth USD 3 Billion by 2023 Growing with 9% of CAGR

Market Research Future

HDR Video Camera Market, By Type (21stops, 17stops, 14stops), By Pixels (1080p, 50p), By Application (Security Surveillance, Photography, Entertainment)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The regional wise segmentation of waterproof security camera consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is one of the most competitive markets across the globe with various regional players and a few large international players in HDR Video Camera Market. Also, government initiatives in outdoor and border security is driving the growth of HDR (high dynamic range) video camera in North America market. Europe is one of the prominent player in HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market owing to increasing terror attacks. Also, emerging economies such as Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Benelux and Spain is driving HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also expected to have potential growth in the forecast period due to increasing investment of major players in HDR video cameras and increasing popularity of entertainment industry.

The HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market is expected to grow at approximately USD 3 Billion by 2023, at 9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

HDR Video Camera Market Players:

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany)

• Sony Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan)

• Nest Cam (U.S.)

• Amcrest Technologies (U.S.)

• Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hongkong)

• Apex Systems, LLC (U.S.)

• Nikon Corporation (Japan)

• Olympus Corporation (Japan)

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Video Camera Market Segmentation

The HDR (High Dynamic Range) video camera market has been segmented on the basis of type, pixel and application. The pixels segment includes 1080p and 50p. The HDR video cameras are able to record 4K video clips at 50 pixel. Video camera with 50 p resolution are preferred for landscape photography since it provide larger print with more details.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market is studied in different geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market due to advanced technological implementation in security system and increased usage of technologically advanced camera in entertainment industry. European region is also gaining owing to increase demand of citizens and investment by government in HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market. Europe region is facing frequent terror attacks that enable government and security agencies to implement advanced and powerful security equipments to combat foreign attacks. The protection of citizen in the region and across the border has risen the need for strong security surveillance gadgets. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the HDR (high dynamic range) video camera market owing to advanced infrastructure development from countries such as China and India is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion across and industrial developments is driving the growth of HDR (high dynamic range) video camera in the region.

