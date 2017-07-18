Construction in Myanmar Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 20211

Construction in Myanmar Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Synopsis

In real terms, Myanmar’s construction industry registered positive growth during the review period (2012–2016). Despite a slowdown in growth during 2015–2016 due to political instability, the industry was supported by public sector investments in infrastructure and residential construction projects.

Over the forecast period (2017–2021), industry growth is expected to slow due to the prevalence of regulatory issues following the government’s transition from military rule to democracy in November 2015.

Construction industry activity is expected to be supported by government efforts to stimulate economic growth through large scale investments in infrastructure. Implementation of government flagship programs such as the National Export Strategy (NES) and the Myanmar Energy Master Plan are also expected to support the industry’s growth over the forecast period.

The industry’s output value in real terms is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.56% over the forecast period, compared to 10.33% during the review period.

Summary

Construction in Myanmar – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Myanmar construction industry including:

• Myanmar construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

• Analysis of equipment, material and service costs for each project type in Myanmar

• Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Myanmar construction industry

• Profiles of the leading operators in the Myanmar construction industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Myanmar. It provides:

• Historical (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2021) valuations of the construction industry in Myanmar using construction output and value-add methods

• Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by project type

• Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)

• Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing

• Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Myanmar

Key Highlights

• In 2016, Myanmar experienced a drastic shift in its political scene, with a new democratic government coming into power after years of military rule. With an aim to support the government in establishing a regulatory framework to revamp economic growth, in March 2017 the ADB approved a new Country Partnership Strategy 2017–2021. This strategy aims to establish efficient connectivity among the rural and urban areas, and also address the rising demand for energy in the country. This is expected to drive investments in transport and energy infrastructure projects over the forecast period.

• In a bid to address the growing passenger volumes in the country’s airports, in February 2016 the Department of Civil Aviation signed a framework agreement with a consortium consisting of JGC Corporation, Changi Airports International and Yongnam Holdings Ltd to develop Hanthawaddy International Airport near the Bago region. With an estimated investment of MMK1.8 trillion (US$1.5 billion), the new airport and its related infrastructure will be constructed on a 3,642.0ha area.

• In 2014, the government, in partnership with the World Bank, launched the National Electrification Plan. This plan aims to provide an electricity connection to every household in the country by 2030. By 2020, the government plans to create 1.7 million new household electricity connections with investments worth MMK1.0 trillion (US$700.0 million).

• In January 2016, the government announced plans to develop a deepwater port in the Kyaukpyu special economic zone. The project involves a total investment of MMK6.6 trillion (US$5.4 billion) and includes the construction of two terminals and ten 4.1km-long berths.

• With an aim to accelerate the flow of foreign direct investment (FDI), the government introduced a new investment law in March 2017. With effect from April 2017, the government eased restrictions on both domestic and foreign investments, thereby opening economic sectors to private investment. This is also expected to drive more FDI into construction projects in the coming years

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Commercial Construction

2.2 Industrial Construction

2.3 Infrastructure Construction

2.4 Energy and Utilities Construction

2.5 Institutional Construction

2.6 Residential Construction

3 Key Issues and Developments

4 Market Data Analysis

4.1 Construction Output and Value Add

4.1.1 Construction output by project type

4.1.2 Construction output by cost type

4.1.3 Construction output by activity type

4.1.4 Construction value add by project type

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.2.1 Commercial construction output by project type

4.2.2 Commercial construction output by cost type

4.2.3 Commercial construction output by activity type

4.2.4 Commercial construction value add by project type

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.3.1 Industrial construction output by project type

4.3.2 Industrial construction output by cost type

4.3.3 Industrial construction output by activity type

4.3.4 Industrial construction value add by project type

…Continued

