New Direction in the Ayurvedic treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy at Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospitals

Ayurvedic Treatments to maintain the circulation and prevent degenerative changes in eyes. Primary aim of treatment to preserve existing vision.

Primary aim of ayurvedic treatment of diabetic retinopathy is to prevent degenerative changes and preserve the existing vision..” — Arunjith Puthussery, Group Healthcare Manager, Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospitals

TRIVANDRUM, KERALA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital provides a new direction to treatment of diabetic retinopathy. The primary focus of the treatment is to maintain the circulation in the eyes. This avoids hemorrhages and edema usually seen in diabetic retinopathy. As a result, the eyes get protection from degenerative changes. In a nutshell, the treatment aims to make the the eyes as healthy as possible using ayurvedic methods. As a result, the functional capacity of the visual organ is also improved to a great extent. Hence avoiding the deteriorating changes that occur with diabetic retinopathy.

Dr P K Santhakumari is leading the latest advancements in diabetic retinopathy treatments. She has more than 34 years experience in the field of Ayurvedic Ophthalmology. Diabetic retinopathy has always been one of her main subject of interest in her career.

According to her, diabetic retinopathy affects the vascular system of the retina. This leads to hemorrhages, edema, clots and formation of new vessels. The sad part of this disease is that there are no early warning signs in some patients. Patients experience blurring of vision and hypersensitivity to bright light. Distorted vision , headache, moving scotoma (dark areas) etc are also seen. Patients experience gradual vision loss. In severe conditions, sudden loss of vision is also seen. This is due to vast hemorrhage or retinal detachment.

The first step of treatment is to analyse the disease on ayurvedic principles. Next, the treatment plan and the line of treatment is fixed. The treatment consists of three broad steps.

1. Control of diabetes

2. Avoid possibility of edema, bleeding and development of clots, by creating a healthy blood circulation channel.

3. Strengthen the retina and thereby prevent/delay the deterioration and degenerative changes.

Systematic ayurvedic treatment of diabetic retinopathy consists of the following:

1. Internal Medications. In Ayurveda, blood sugar level is NOT the one and only criteria for selection of medicine. There are so many other parameters. Body constitution and dosha predominace (vata, pitta, kapha etc) are primary. Dietary factors, habitual elements, mental status and physical stability are secondary. Signs and symptoms of the disease, chronicity of the condition are also evaluated. Medicine selection relies on all the above factors.

2. External treatment procedures. Different treatment procedures to suit the different purpose is the specialty of Ayurveda. Ayurveda is very rich in this field. Ayurvedic ophthalmologists select specific treatment procedures for each patient. Sirodhara, Sirolepanam, netrasekam, aschotnam, netratharpanam, putapakam etc are some of them. Two major factors control the scientific selection of treatment procedures. They are the clinical stage of the disease and the dosha predominance of the condition.

3. Preventive and Protective aspects. Recurrence of retinopathy is very high if diabetes is not under control. Hence steps to prevent further development of the disease is vital. For this, there are various methods. Eye drops, oil application on head, internal medicines, etc are main among them. The medicines and treatment procedures vary from individual to individual. The basis of such variation is the dosha predominance and the clinical stage of the disease.

About Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospitals

Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital is one of the first healthcare companies to operate specialized ayurvedic hospitals for the treatment of eye diseases. The hospital is also among the very few ayurvedic hospitals to be approved by CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme). The hospital is a subsidiary of Matha Ayurveda Healthcare Pvt Ltd which owns and operates multiple ayurvedic specialty eye hospitals and clinics in India and abroad. The group operates two inpatient hospitals in Trivandrum, OP Units at Calicut (Kerala), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Dubai (UAE). The Group also operates GMP Certified Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit exclusively for the medicine needs of its hospital units. The management operations are managed from its office in Trivandrum (Kerala).

Ayurvedic treatment for diabetic retinopathy at matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital