IT Governance’s CEO Alan Calder to speak at the Certified InfoSec Conference + 27K Security Summit on ISO 27001

The Certified InfoSec Conference + 27K Security Summit will cover the leading certified enterprise security standards, including ISO 27001, ISO 22301, CSA STAR, FISMA/FedRAMP, and Service Organization Controls (SOC) from an implementation perspective.

Alan Calder said: “I’m delighted to speak at the Certified InfoSec Conference + 27K Security Summit and inform organizations about the emerging cybersecurity threats and the benefits of implementing and achieving certification with ISO 27001, the global cybersecurity compliance framework.

“Information security is about more than technology alone. Organizations certified to ISO 27001 provide assurance that the three pillars of information security – people, processes, and technology – are addressed and that the organization has implemented a management system to achieve cyber resilience and maintain a strong information security posture.”

Alan Calder is an acknowledged international cybersecurity expert and a leading author on information security and IT governance issues. The author of IT Governance: An International Guide to Data Security and ISO27001/ISO27002, Alan Calder’s work draws on his experience of leading the world's first successful implementation of BS 7799 (now ISO 27001).

Information security professionals who manage industry standards implementation and certification are encouraged to attend the Certified InfoSec Conference + 27K Security Summit and learn more about best practices for certification initiatives.

The Certified InfoSec Conference + 27K Security Summit takes place at the Hilton Washington, DC/Rockville MD, from October 10–11, 2017. Alan Calder will be speaking on October 10, from 11:40 am – 12:20 pm.

