PlayerAuctions Supports RFRSH's CSGO Tournament Worth $250K

CSGO Teams RFRSH has organized the BLAST Pro Series, a tournament which will have a whopping $250,000 prize pool.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 14, 2017 – RFRSH, an agency that represents a few CSGO teams, is organizing a CSGO tournament for the first time. The prize pool: $250,000! RFRSH is hosting the BLAST Pro Series, which will take place at the Royal Arena in Denmark this November. At least six teams will receive an invitation to this epic event. Partnering up with RFRSH is commentator Anders Blume, and PGL (the group that organized the Krakow Major, which will happen in the near future). Also, the tournament will have multiple matches going on simultaneously, and audiences can choose which one to tune in to.

However, because of potential conflicts of interest, the contest may encounter some issues. Why? Well, RFRSH also handles major CSGO teams, including Astralis, Heroic, Norse, and GODSENT. As of July 13, one team has confirmed to participate in BLAST Pro Series. Hopefully, RFRSH can maintain their agreement with the World eSports Association since they promised to comply with the rules and regulations regarding multiple team ownership.

Now, which teams are going to have the freshest CSGO Skins? We’ll find out on November 23. In the meantime, fell free to check out the cool CSGO Skins at PlayerAuctions.



