Global Marine Gas Turbines Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Summary

Global Marine Gas Turbines market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

GE(US)

MAN Diesel & Turbo

OPRA Turbines BV

PW Power Systems

Rolls Royce(UK)

Solar Turbines

Vericor Power Systems

Dresser-Rand

Niigata Power Systems

Zorya

Perm

Pratt & Whitney(US)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Marine Gas Turbines in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Power Grade

4.5 MW

25 MW

30 MW

35 MW

42 MW

Other

By Product type

Single-shaft

Two-shaft

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Marine Gas Turbines for each application, including

Ship Service

Hydrofoils

Fast Ferries

Cruise Ships

Other

Table of Contents

Global Marine Gas Turbines Market Research Report 2017

1 Marine Gas Turbines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marine Gas Turbines

1.2 Marine Gas Turbines Segment By Power Grade

1.2.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Power Grade (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Marine Gas Turbines Production Market Share By Power Grade (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 4.5 MW

1.2.4 25 MW

1.2.5 30 MW

1.2.6 35 MW

1.2.7 42 MW

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Marine Gas Turbines Segment By Product type

1.3.1 Single-shaft

1.3.2 Two-shaft

1.4 Global Marine Gas Turbines Segment by Application

1.4.1 Marine Gas Turbines Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Ship Service

1.4.3 Hydrofoils

1.4.4 Fast Ferries

1.4.5 Cruise Ships

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Global Marine Gas Turbines Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Marine Gas Turbines (2012-2022)

1.6.1 Global Marine Gas Turbines Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.6.2 Global Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

….

7 Global Marine Gas Turbines Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 GE(US)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Marine Gas Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 GE(US) Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 MAN Diesel & Turbo

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Marine Gas Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 MAN Diesel & Turbo Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 OPRA Turbines BV

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Marine Gas Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 OPRA Turbines BV Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 PW Power Systems

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Marine Gas Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 PW Power Systems Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Rolls Royce(UK)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Marine Gas Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Rolls Royce(UK) Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Solar Turbines

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Marine Gas Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Solar Turbines Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Vericor Power Systems

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Marine Gas Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Vericor Power Systems Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Dresser-Rand

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Marine Gas Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Dresser-Rand Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Niigata Power Systems

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Marine Gas Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Niigata Power Systems Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Zorya

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Marine Gas Turbines Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Zorya Marine Gas Turbines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Perm

7.12 Pratt & Whitney(US)

