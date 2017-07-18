Global Energy Efficient Windows Industry Share,Trends,Applications,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On-“Global Energy Efficient Windows Industry Share,Trends,Applications,Segmentation and Forecast 2021”

The analysts forecast the global energy efficient windows market to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Energy-efficient windows are windows that reduce heat loss and provide energy savings by keeping the room temperature at an ambient level. Windows provide light, warmth, and ventilation to our homes. However, windows negatively affect the energy efficiency at homes. To reduce energy consumption, energy-efficient windows can be installed and in times of budget strain, existing windows can be improved using energy-efficient measures. Energy-efficient windows help in minimizing heating, cooling, and lightening costs.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global energy efficient windows market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/value and retrofit/replacement.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Energy Efficient Windows Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apogee Enterprises

• ASAHI GLASS

• Central Glass

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Saint-Gobain

Other prominent vendors

• ANDERSEN

• Associated Materials

• BMC Stock Holdings

• Builders FirstSource

• Central Glass Aluminium

• Deceuninck

• JELD-WEN

• Milgard Manufacturing (Masco)

• PELLA CORPORATION

• PGT Industries

• Ply Gem

• SCHOTT

• YKK AP America

Market driver

• Demand for green building construction

Market challenge

• Volatility in raw material prices

Market trend

• Increasing popularity of smart glasses

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global energy-efficient windows market by end-user

• Global energy-efficient windows market in residential construction

• Global energy-efficient windows market in non-residential construction

• Global energy-efficient windows market in replacement and renovation

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global energy-efficient windows market by geography

• Energy-efficient windows market in EMEA

• Energy-efficient windows market in Americas

• Energy-efficient windows market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing popularity of smart glasses

• Demand for large windows

• Increasing prominence of PVC windows

• Emergence of automation and remote operation

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Apogee Enterprises

• ASAHI GLASS

• Central Glass

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Saint-Gobain

Continued…..

