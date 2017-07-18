WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “BCD Power IC 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.99% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global BCD Power IC market to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the period 2017-2021.

BCD technology is a combination of bipolar components and CMOS and DMOS power transistors and is used for smart power management. It combines analog, logic, and power output stages onto a single chip.

Bipolar chips ensure accurate analog functions, CMOS takes care of digital framework, and DMOS looks after power and high-voltage management. BCD power ICs also improve a device's performance while reducing the cost and complexities involved in the technology.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584677-global-bcd-power-ic-market-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global BCD power IC market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the ales and volume/value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global BCD Power IC Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Texas Instruments

• Maxim Integrated,

• STMicroelectronics,

• TSMC

Other prominent vendors

• Allegro MicroSystems

• Diodes Incorporated

• GlobalFoundries

• MagnaChip

• Tower Semiconductor

• United Microelectronics

Market driver

• Growth in smart home and smart grid technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Power performance challenge in mobile computing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Miniaturization

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584677-global-bcd-power-ic-market-2017-2021



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Market overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users

• Global BCD power IC market by end-users

• Information and communication technology

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

• Global BCD power IC market by geography

• APAC

• EMEA

• Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Maxim Integrated

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

• TSMC

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1584677

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.