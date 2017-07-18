Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

BCD Power IC 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.99% and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “BCD Power IC 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.99% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global BCD Power IC market to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the period 2017-2021.

BCD technology is a combination of bipolar components and CMOS and DMOS power transistors and is used for smart power management. It combines analog, logic, and power output stages onto a single chip.

Bipolar chips ensure accurate analog functions, CMOS takes care of digital framework, and DMOS looks after power and high-voltage management. BCD power ICs also improve a device's performance while reducing the cost and complexities involved in the technology.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global BCD power IC market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the ales and volume/value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global BCD Power IC Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Texas Instruments
• Maxim Integrated,
• STMicroelectronics,
• TSMC

Other prominent vendors
• Allegro MicroSystems
• Diodes Incorporated
• GlobalFoundries
• MagnaChip
• Tower Semiconductor
• United Microelectronics

Market driver
• Growth in smart home and smart grid technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Power performance challenge in mobile computing
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Miniaturization
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Market overview

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
• Global BCD power IC market by end-users
• Information and communication technology
• Consumer electronics
• Automotive
• Manufacturing
• Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography
• Global BCD power IC market by geography
• APAC
• EMEA
• Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Maxim Integrated
• STMicroelectronics
• Texas Instruments
• TSMC

Continued…..

