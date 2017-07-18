Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 4.14% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 4.14% and Forecast to 2021”.

Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market 2017

Executive Summary
Orthodontics is the branch of dentistry that restores the normal function of teeth and jaws that are positioned improperly. Crooked teeth and teeth that are not positioned properly are harder to keep clean, and are always at risk of being lost early because of tooth decay and periodontal diseases. Orthodontic treatment provides multiple benefits that include a healthier mouth, a more pleasing appearance, and teeth that are more likely to last a lifetime.

The analysts forecast the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from sales of orthodontic equipment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


The report, Global Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Dentsply Sirona
• Danaher
• Patterson Companies
• Henry Schein
• GC Corporation

Other prominent vendors
• 3Shape
• A-dec
• DENTAURUM
• Midmark
• Navadha Enterprises
• Rexton
• Septodont
• Ultradent Products
• Zimmer Biomet
• Zirkonzahn

Market driver
• Rising demand for cosmetic corrections and dental deformities among teenagers
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Uncertain reimbursement policies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Increase in dental tourism
• For a full, detailed list, view our report


Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Market overview
• Orthodontic equipment
• Orthodontic consumables

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Hospitals
• Dental clinics

PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Overview
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC

PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends
• Increase in dental tourism
• Continuous advances in technology
• Rising awareness about orthodontic treatments
..…..Continued

