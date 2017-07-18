WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Global Hockey Sticks Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The analysts forecast the global hockey sticks market to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% during the period 2017-2021.

A hockey stick is a piece of equipment, used to a move a hockey ball or puck. It is largely made of composite materials that include fiberglass, Kevlar/aramid, carbon fiber, and resin; nanomaterials, aluminum, and wood. Aluminum made hockey sticks are losing its market share. On the contrary, although hockey sticks made of nanomaterials are a niche category with low product penetration, this segment is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Different disciplines of hockey use different types of hockey sticks. These include ice hockey sticks, roller hockey sticks, field hockey sticks, and underwater hockey sticks.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584656-global-hockey-sticks-market-2017-2021

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hockey sticks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of hockey sticks.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Hockey Sticks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• adidas

• BAUER Hockey

• CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear

• Grays of Cambridge

• Gryphon Hockey

• SHER-WOOD

Other prominent vendors

• ATLAS Hockey

• Dita International

• Dorsal Gear

• Easton Hockey

• Franklin Sports

• GRAF

• Guerilla Hockey

• JDH

• Kookaburra

• MALIK

• Mazon Hockey

• Princess Sportsgear & Traveller

• Ritual Hockey

• STX

• Tour Hockey

Market driver

• Premiumization through technological innovation with respect to raw materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of professional clubs in field hockey

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increase in participation by women

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584656-global-hockey-sticks-market-2017-2021



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Parent Market: Global sports equipment market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global hockey sticks market

• Five forces analysis

• PESTLE Analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product material

• Global hockey sticks market segmentation by product material

• Global composite and nanomaterial hockey sticks market

• Global wooden and aluminum hockey sticks market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global hockey sticks market segmentation by application

• Global ice hockey sticks market

• Global roller hockey sticks market

• Global field hockey sticks market

• Global underwater hockey sticks market

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global hockey sticks market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global hockey sticks market by geography

• Hockey sticks market in the Americas

• Hockey sticks market in EMEA

• Hockey sticks market in APAC

PART 10: Key leading countries

• Hockey sticks market in Canada

• Hockey sticks market in the US

• Hockey sticks market in the Netherlands

• Hockey sticks market in Australia

• Hockey sticks market in New Zealand

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1584656



ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

