Global Educational Toys Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global educational toys market to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Educational toys are instructive toys used for the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development of infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary and middle school children. These toys include construction sets, activity sets, math and science kits, DIY craft kits, play doughs, and more. Educational toys are expected to educate or instruct and promote intellectual development of a child. It helps a child to develop a certain skill or teach them about a subject.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global educational toys market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the educational toys sold to individuals and institutions that provide education and learning services to students for this age group.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Educational Toys Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Mattel

• Toys "R" Us

• Engino

• Learning Resources

• LEGO

Other prominent vendors

• BanBao

• BANDAI NAMCO

• GigoToys

• Goldlok Toys

• Hasbro

• JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

• Melissa & Doug

• MindWare

• Ravensburger

• Safari Ltd

• SIMBA DICKIE GROUP

• VTech

Market driver

• Innovative STEM learning in K-12 schools

Market challenge

• Expensive due to high-quality raw materials

Market trend

• Online channel of sales

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Global toys market

PART 05: Market Overview

• Global educational toys market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Global education toys market by geography

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

• Global educational toys market by products

• Academic

• Cognitive thinking

• Motor skills

• Others

PART 08: Market segmentation by age group

• Global educational toys market by age group

• 0-4 years

• 4-8 years

• Above 8 years

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Online channel of sales

• Introduction of robotics in STEAM Education

• Surging inclusion of 3D printing in toy designs

• Introduction of eco-friendly and green educational toys

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive benchmarking

• Growth strategy

Continued…..

