Omega-3 PUFA Market Overview, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market - by Type (EPA, DHA, ALA), Source (Animal source), Application (Food & Beverages) and Region - Forecast to 2022

Major Key Players are Incorporated (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Croda International PLC (U.K.), Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), Royal DSM, GC Rieber” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on Global Omega-3 PUFA Market which is estimated to grow more than 13.5% after 2022

Market Overview

Omega-3 Poly Unsaturated Fatty Acid (PUFA) is a type of necessary fat which cannot be synthesized by human body which needs intake through omega-3 enriched food. The ingredients of Omega-3 PUFA are sourced from the various fish oil, krill oil, chia seed, flex seed and other plant sources. Omega-3 PUFA has evolved as one of the vital nutritional ingredients for its various application such as supplements, fortified food products, nutritive drinks and others.

Competitive Analysis-

The major Key Players in Omega-3 PUFA Market are

• Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

• FMC Corporation (U.S.)

• Croda International PLC (U.K.)

• Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.)

• Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.)

• Royal DSM (The Netherlands)

• GC Rieber (Norway)

• Pharma Marine USA LlC (U.S.)

Global Omega-3 PUFA market is highly concentrated in North America. APAC has massive potential for Omega-3 PUFA, as there is raising awareness of chronic diseases among the consumer as well as increasing education level in developing economies.

Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2569

Market Forecast

The demand for Omega-3 PUFA is anticipated to be driven by the increasing awareness of the health conscious consumers. Omega-3 PUFA also enhances to minimize the cardiovascular problem which in turn escalates the demand of Omega-3 PUFA in the upcoming decade. Drug manufacturers are also emphasizing on developing new medicines by concentrating these ingredients in the products. Also, consumers are becoming aware of the unhealthy diet and to meet the daily nutrient requirements consumers are willing to accept Omega-3 supplements. These factors will play a key role in the growth of Omega 3 PUFA market at the CAGR of 13.5% during 2016-2022.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Omega-3 PUFA Market - Forecast to 2022”

Downstream Analysis-

DHA segment is projected to account maximum market proportion of the total Omega-3 PUFA market in the year of 2016. However, EPA segment is estimated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. EPA are most preferred by the consumer than ALA. Plant source segment is also expected to account maximum market proportion of the overall market of Omega-3 PUFA market in the year of 2016 due to the low cost factor. In case of application, infant formula segment is estimated to register maximum CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high birth rate in developing countries such as India, China and Indonesia. However, pharmaceutical segment is projected to witness healthy growth due to the rising recommendations by the doctors to the cardiovascular patients.

Regional Analysis

Global Omega-3 PUFA market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America region holds the major market share in the global Omega-3 PUFA market both in terms of value and volume. This is attributed by the rising health conscious consumers in U.S. and also presence of key players in the North America region. Also, key players are introducing new products in North America region in order to retain their existing consumers and also to acquire new consumer base. Europe is also estimated to witness decent growth over the forecast period due to acceptance of new products and technology. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow immensely during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding the product as well as the growing chronic diseases in developing economies of Asia Pacific are propelling the growth of the Omega-3 PUFA market during the forecast period. China is projected to dominate in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/omega-3-pufa-market-2569

Market Segmentation-

Global Omega 3 PUFA Market is segmented by Type, Source, Application and Region

Study Objectives of Omega-3 PUFA Market:

• In depth analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

• To estimate and forecast market size by type, source, application and region

• To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market

• Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

• Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market

• Company profiling of major players in the market

• Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

• Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members