Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Summary

Global Contactless PoS Terminals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Atmel (US)

Qorvo (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Raytheon (US)

Reutech Communications (New Germany)

Silicon Laboratories (US)

SMK Electronics (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (US)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Contactless PoS Terminals in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Windows System

Android System

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Contactless PoS Terminals for each application, including

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Other

Table of Contents

Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market Research Report 2017

1 Contactless PoS Terminals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Contactless PoS Terminals

1.2 Contactless PoS Terminals Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Contactless PoS Terminals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Contactless PoS Terminals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Windows System

1.2.4 Android System

1.3 Global Contactless PoS Terminals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Contactless PoS Terminals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Independent Retailers

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Specialist Retailers

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Contactless PoS Terminals (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Contactless PoS Terminals Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Contactless PoS Terminals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

….

7 Global Contactless PoS Terminals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Atmel (US)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Contactless PoS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Atmel (US) Contactless PoS Terminals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Qorvo (US)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Contactless PoS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Qorvo (US) Contactless PoS Terminals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Contactless PoS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Contactless PoS Terminals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Raytheon (US)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Contactless PoS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Raytheon (US) Contactless PoS Terminals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Reutech Communications (New Germany)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Contactless PoS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Reutech Communications (New Germany) Contactless PoS Terminals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Silicon Laboratories (US)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Contactless PoS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Silicon Laboratories (US) Contactless PoS Terminals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 SMK Electronics (Japan)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Contactless PoS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 SMK Electronics (Japan) Contactless PoS Terminals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Contactless PoS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Contactless PoS Terminals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Texas Instruments (US)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Contactless PoS Terminals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Texas Instruments (US) Contactless PoS Terminals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued....